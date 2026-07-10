Liberation Project

Liberation Project

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Lupatrian's avatar
Lupatrian
1d

Trump speaking to Netanyahu about how to proceed is treason.

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Kafka Olivero's avatar
Kafka Olivero
1d

American Capitalism requires war and vassals bc the dollar is only backed by oil trade and the bombs it takes to secure that. If Iran cannot denuke Israel, this leads to a ground war (the last one the US won was against its South) or small scale nukes. At which point who can tell Russia, N.Korea, and Israel to hold the US’ belt loops

So China has to play the rare earths game with the US and give it just enough to build its own weapons but not enough that it has weapons to aim at China afterwards. Market manipulation aside, as this will get priced in and oil will double if not triple, they will try to hang JD Vance at 6$ a gallon at the pump, so Greater Israel is on the clock too

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