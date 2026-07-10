This is what a desperate, failing empire does. It bombs densely populated residential areas. Schools. Hospitals. Not as accidents. As the target list.

More civilians are going to die because this country is run by demented psychopaths. Nobody wants this. Trump is determined to take America to the end of its oil supply. The Pentagon is broke. The Strategic National Reserve is empty. Munitions are running dry. And then the national emergency will be declared. Followed by "energy lockdowns" enforced by Flock cameras.

Tuesday night, the US struck Iran while a ceasefire was still technically in place. Wednesday, standing at a NATO summit in Ankara, Trump told reporters the ceasefire was “over,” and bombed again that same night. Last night was the second consecutive night of strikes. The renewed attacks had lifted oil prices from the low $70s earlier in the week.

In response, Iran said it hit “US bases and strategic centres” in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar. From the start of the US/Israeli attack on Iran, Gulf State (US allies) tyrannies have been pummeled hard by Iran, including US assets there: Saudi, Bahrain, Kuwait, UAE. But because these dictatorships punish anyone reporting it, most Americans never hear of it.

You have to have your head buried in the sand not to see what’s happening here. Peace is not profitable for a US empire that wages war and loots other countries’ resources to enrich its oligarchs.

Under the MOU, Iran was to control the Strait of Hormuz shipping corridor for 60 days. Trump instead quietly backed a second route along Oman’s coast, bypassing Iran’s control. Tehran fired warning shots at a vessel using the new corridor. The US used that as justification to resume bombing Iran.

But there is more dots to connect:

2:00 PM: U.S. judge ordered the DOJ to unredact Jeffrey Epstein files which name alleged co-conspirators.

Lawmakers and Epstein survivors have raised questions about missing or heavily redacted records. The Justice Department has said only about half of the 6 million pages of documents it collected on Epstein would be released, and many of the released files are partially blacked out. The department has said the unreleased documents were either duplicates, unrelated to Epstein or protected by legal privilege.

5:00 PM: Trump REJECTED Court order to hand over redacted Epstein files.

8:00 PM: Trump began bombing Iran. The war restarted.

Among the targets of the US last night was interestingly on the transit bridge and railway line in Aqqala, which is Golestan Province of Iran, all the way northeast, close to Turkmenistan. It’s unclear what type of weapon was used and from where it was launched.

Couple of theories that currently exist:

Launched from Turkmenistan

Sabotaged by saboteurs

The China-Kazakhstan-Iran railway is a strategically important rail corridor for Iran. It also connects Iran with Russia via the eastern corridor. Since last November, Russia has used this route to transport its goods, and the volume of freight trains arriving from China has tripled following the naval blockade. The damage is not significant and can likely be repaired within one or two days. But it’s a message from the United States. Iran has demonstrated that it can send these kinds of messages as well.

Lloyd’s List Intelligence reported that tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has “effectively ground to a halt” following this latest round of US strikes.

And here’s the part most coverage skips entirely: why Iran holds the Strait as tightly as it does. It’s the only leverage stopping this from getting worse. Abas Aslani, a senior research fellow at Tehran’s Center for Middle East Strategic Studies, told Al Jazeera that Iranian control of Hormuz functions as a deterrent against further US attacks, and that without it, the country would already be facing broader bombardment. The US revoking the oil sanctions waiver, Israel’s continuing attacks on Lebanon, and Iran still locked out of its own frozen funds. Those are Iran’s stated violations, on the record, and they predate this week’s strikes. US Dropped $5.6 Billion Worth of Bombs on Iran in First 2 Days of War Alone.

Meanwhile Trump briefed Netanyahu directly by phone on the Gulf operation, and Netanyahu used that same call to push for permanent “buffer zones” along Israel’s borders. Buffer zone is occupation.

This closes the Strait further. And the defense manufacturers need that product moving. Bombs. The only thing America builds anymore. Lockheed alone brought in $68.4 billion in 2024, before this war even started.

Watch what happens between Friday and Monday. Trump will announce Iran is begging for talks, offering huge concessions. More market manipulation. He’s already admitted, in his own words this week in Ankara, that oil prices spike every time the US hits Iran.

What it means is we have a huge military industrial complex that needs to be fed, in every direction at once. Weapons left in Afghanistan? No problem, we’ll make more. Ukraine wants missiles, you got it. Israel, Turkey, Taiwan, Saudi Arabia. Your order will ship soon. The Pentagon has already requested $200 billion in supplemental funding for this war, with total costs projected into the trillions.

Pro-war Democrats who spent weeks railing against the peace deal own a piece of this too.

We already tried to take Kharg Island to steal that oil, a couple of months ago. It did not go well. Trump called it “one of the most powerful bombing raids in the history of the Middle East,” claimed he “totally obliterated” every military target, then admitted in the same breath he’d spared the actual oil infrastructure “for reasons of decency.” US lost hundreds of men in the attempt that followed. What got advertised back to the public was thirteen.

About one-third of the world, including Iran’s 90 million people, live under crippling US sanctions. So under the current order, the US gets to crush foreign economies at will. By contrast, Iran is not allowed to use its own economic coercion over the Strait of Hormuz to raise money for the damage caused by an unprovoked US-Israeli war of aggression, and to help ensure one doesn’t happen again. And the entire region, already hurt by decades of US-Israeli wars, has to suffer the consequences.

Iranians are rallying in the northeastern holy city of Mashhad for the state funeral and burial of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The massive processions serve as the final leg of a multi-day ceremony, which have drawn crowds waving Iranian flags and displaying revolutionary, anti-Trump banners. The support for the Islamic Republic among the Iranian people is far greater and far more profound than Western "analysts" care to admit. From the start of the US/Israeli attack on Iran, Gulf State (US allies) tyrannies have been pummeled hard by Iran, including US assets there: Saudi, Bahrain, Kuwait, UAE. But because these dictatorships punish anyone reporting it, most Americans never hear of it.

Capitalism requires enemies and war. This system will never be peaceful. It needs Iran bombed, the Strait dark, Lebanon buffered, and a phone line open between Washington and Tel Aviv to keep it all running on schedule.

We must break the chains and build our own system. This is the news.

If you’ve been connecting the dots alone and wondering why nobody else is talking about it, you’re not alone. There’s a whole room of us.

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