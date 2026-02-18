Please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support keeps this whole thing going, from organizing on the ground to covering the ICE crackdown and covering stories corporate media ignores. Support independent, people-powered journalism at a time when we really can’t afford silence or spin.

ICE ran a rogue operation nobody knew about. Linda Davis paid for it with her life.

By the time you read this, the news cycle will have already started the burial. Some outlets will lead with Oscar Vasquez Lopez. They’ll linger on his immigration status, the 2024 removal order, the Guatemalan flag hovering implicitly over every paragraph. They’ll do what they always do, hand you a villain so you don’t look too hard at the machinery.

So let’s be clear before we go any further: Linda Davis is dead because ICE chose to chase a man who posed no danger to anyone, and nobody, not the county, not the local cops, not the school a half-mile away, knew they were doing it.

“More Than Likely, Preventable”

Monday morning, February 17th, Savannah, Georgia. Roughly 7:25 a.m. Department of Homeland Security agents, some masked, at least one from Enforcement and Removal Operations, were running an immigration sweep near the Truman Parkway. They attempted to pull over Oscar Vasquez Lopez. Lopez, a Guatemalan national with a removal order and, critically, no prior criminal history in Chatham County, didn’t stop.

So they chased him.

Lopez crashed into Linda Davis. Dr. Linda Davis. A teacher at Hesse K-8 School, less than a mile from where she died. She was airlifted to the hospital and pronounced dead.

ICE agents — the federal government’s enforcement arm, operating under expanded authority in the first weeks of a second Trump administration, conducted this operation without notifying a single local authority. Chatham County Police Department didn’t know. The Sheriff’s Office didn’t know. Chatham County Chairman Chester Ellis didn’t know.

CCPD Chief Jeff Hadley said the quiet part out loud, the way local officials sometimes do when they’re exhausted and a woman they didn’t need to lose is murdered by ICE:

“Condolences to the Davis family, Savannah Chatham public schools, and anyone that’s affected by this. As the Chairman stated, this is really unfortunate and more than likely, preventable.“

Preventable. The word sits there like an indictment, which is exactly what it is.

A No-Chase Policy Exists for a Reason

Here’s what you need to understand about how local law enforcement in Chatham County operates: they have a no-chase policy. Not because they’re soft on crime. Because they understand something ICE apparently does not, that a car chase through a civilian corridor is a loaded weapon pointed at whoever happens to be in the way.

County Chairman Chester Ellis said it plainly:

“We have a no-chase policy, and the no-chase policy is to help protect our citizens more than it is anything else. So there may have been a different way to corner the individual so that he could not run, or that he could not cause the accident that took the life of Dr. Davis.”

Ellis went further. He said that if the county had been brought into the operation at all, if anyone from DHS had picked up a phone, there likely would’ve been a way to detain Lopez without anyone dying.

“I’m saying to the President on down to all of our national leaders, there’s a better way to do this. And I think if you allow us to be at the table to draw out strategies and come up with ways of doing things, we can prevent this.”

Allow us to be at the table. That’s a county chairman, a local elected official, essentially begging the federal government to act like adults. To coordinate. To treat the communities they’re supposedly protecting as something other than terrain.

They didn’t. They ran their operation like a raid. Masked agents, no notice, a high-speed chase through a residential corridor at 7:30 in the morning. And Linda Davis, driving to the school where she spent her career pouring herself into children, ended up in the wreckage.

ICE chose to chase him. Nobody made them. That is a decision ICE agents made in real time, knowing they were in a civilian area, knowing they had no local backup, knowing that chases kill people. They chased him anyway.

“Whether They’re a Custodian or a Teacher”

Her former coworker Aisha Buchanan drove to the crash site that same afternoon. She didn’t need to. She needed to.

Sit with that for a second. That was her message to everybody. A woman who spent her professional life insisting on the dignity of every person she encountered — from the kids to the people who cleaned the floors — was killed by a federal agency conducting a warrantless immigration sweep on a man with no criminal record.

Hesse K-8 Principal Alonna McMullen told families the school would have counselors available. The district put out a statement. The usual architecture of institutional grief went up, because what else can a school do when the government kills one of its teachers on the way to work?

Hesse K-8 said: “Dr. Linda Davis was a beloved member of our school family and her loss has affected us deeply.”

Say Her Name

Dr. Linda Davis. Teacher. Hesse K-8. Savannah, Georgia. Killed February 17th, 2025, in a crash caused by an ICE chase of a man with no criminal record, in an operation no local authority knew was happening.

She always made you feel like you mattered.

The federal government that killed her will not say that. They will release a statement about cooperation with local law enforcement. They will note that Lopez has been charged. They will let the headlines do what headlines do — drift toward the undocumented man, away from the agents who chased him through a school zone at dawn.

Don’t let them.

The machinery will keep running. It will kill again. It will be preventable again.

And someone will be standing at another crash site saying: she always made you feel like you mattered.

Abolish ICE. Defund ICE. Arrest all ICE officers.

