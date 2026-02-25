Liberation Project

Liberation Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lillian Holsworth's avatar
Lillian Holsworth
9h

Been calling & emailing all my Congressional representatives- ( at Washington DC office and CA office, )Senator Schiff and Padilla & The Fascist Republican Rep Kiley, CA-3 a couple tims a week about Dilleys & how Americans do not want any Mega Prisons anywhere.

Reply
Share
MS Kohut's avatar
MS Kohut
10h

Horrific reality. Thank you for raising awareness.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Aalia Mauro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture