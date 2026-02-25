Please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support keeps this whole thing going, from organizing on the ground to covering the ICE crackdown and covering stories corporate media ignores. Support independent, people-powered journalism at a time when we really can’t afford silence or spin.

A mother gave birth. And before her body had finished doing what bodies do after delivering a human being into the world, before she had recovered, before her newborn had breathed more than a few hours of air outside a womb, she and her baby were taken from the hospital and driven back to the detention centre.

Back to the measles outbreak.

Back to the worm-filled food and the undrinkable water and the metal bunk beds in rooms shared with a dozen strangers.

Back to the fluorescent lights that never go dark.

Back to Dilley.

This is not a metaphor. This happened in Texas in February 2026 to a real woman whose name we may never know because the facility holding her is operated by a private corporation with a financial incentive to keep things quiet and a federal contract that makes that very easy to arrange.

What Dilley Actually Is

The South Texas Family Residential Centre in Dilley, Texas, is the largest immigration detention facility for families in the entire United States. It has the capacity to hold up to 2,400 people. It currently holds approximately 1,200 detainees. Over 400 of them are children.

It is run by CoreCivic — a for-profit private prison company, formerly called the Corrections Corporation of America, rebranded in 2016 when the original name became too publicly toxic to keep using. The business model is straightforward: CoreCivic charges the federal government per person per night. The longer people are held, the more money CoreCivic makes. The financial incentive and the humanitarian obligation point in directly opposite directions. The financial incentive has a federal contract behind it.

Since it reopened in March 2025, the ICE family detention centre in Dilley has held around 3,500 people, with more than half of them being children. The number of children in ICE detention on any given day has skyrocketed, jumping more than sixfold since the start of the second Trump administration. The Marshall Project found that ICE held around 170 children on an average day under Trump, compared to around 25 children a day during the last 16 months of the Biden administration.

The centre was first opened in the Obama administration, shuttered by President Biden in 2021, then reopened under President Trump last year. That detail matters. We’ll come back to it.

What ProPublica Found When They Got Inside

Before we get to the Blue Butterfly zones, and we will get there, it’s worth establishing what Dilley already was before this month’s reporting.

ProPublica sent investigative reporter Mica Rosenberg inside. She spoke with two dozen detainees. Here is what she documented.

Moms told her that their kids had lost their appetites after finding worms and mold on their food, had trouble sleeping on the facility’s hard metal bunk beds in rooms shared by at least a dozen other people, and were constantly sick.

Lights are reportedly left on for 24 hours a day.

RAICES said in a court filing that families at Dilley raised concerns about inadequate medical care on at least 700 occasions since August 2025, including delays and lack of follow-up for children’s complaints.

One fourteen-year-old girl, Ariana Velasquez from Honduras, told ProPublica directly:

“I have never felt so much fear to go to a place as I feel here... Once I go back to Honduras, a lot of dangerous things could happen to my mom and I.”

Maria Alejandra Montoya from Colombia wrote in an email about her daughter Maria Antonia: “The shock for my daughter was devastating. Watching her adapt is like watching her wings being clipped. Hearing other children fight over card games at the tables makes me feel like we are not mothers and children, but inmates.”

That daughter, nine years old, had been on her way to Disney World with her mother when ICE agents detained them both and sent them to Dilley. She had a Cruella de Vil costume in her suitcase. She ended up spending over 100 days in a detention facility instead.

On November 16th, a mental health counsellor recorded in their daughter Kamilla’s medical records that her mother had reported the girl lost her appetite after being served food that contained worms. A week later, the couple said, children were told to gather in the gym for what they believed would be a Thanksgiving celebration. Excitement spread as families saw tables set with turkey, sandwiches, pastries and pies. When a parent asked when it would begin, staff told them the holiday meal was for employees, not detainees. The children watched as the feast was packed away.

After ProPublica published letters and drawings from children inside Dilley describing their conditions, something telling happened. Staff began raiding the dormitories of children and their parents to confiscate and destroy the letters.

When you’re running a humanitarian operation, you don’t raid children’s rooms to destroy their drawings.

Two Months Old

Since the start of the Trump administration, the number of children in ICE detention has skyrocketed, increasing sixfold. Many of these children were not border crossers. They were kids who had been living in American communities for years, detained during immigration check-ins, at school runs, during apartment raids, on the way to Disney World.

Five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father were detained on January 20th after encountering immigration agents on their way home from preschool in Minnesota. They were sent to Dilley. His mother told Noticias Telemundo that agents used her son as bait to try to detain her. A federal judge ordered them released on January 31st, the same day the measles outbreak was confirmed.

Then there is the two-month-old. A baby who spent almost half his entire life inside Dilley detention centre. He developed bronchitis. He was found choking on his own vomit. He was rushed to hospital, treated, discharged, sent straight back to Dilley, then deported to Mexico with his mother and $190 from the commissary account. Congressman Joaquin Castro confirmed this.

Then there is eighteen-month-old Amalia. Her mother Kheilin Valero said that shortly after they were detained following an ICE appointment in El Paso, the baby fell ill. For two weeks medical staff gave her ibuprofen and eventually antibiotics, but Amalia’s breathing worsened to the point that she was hospitalised in San Antonio for ten days. She was returned to Dilley on discharge — where she was denied the medication her hospital doctors had prescribed. Her parents queued for hours every single day asking for it. Turned away, repeatedly, until lawyers filed an emergency habeas corpus petition and a federal judge intervened.

No CoreCivic executive was suspended. No federal contract was reviewed. The facility kept operating.

Immigration attorney Eric Lee, who represents Hayam El-Gamal and her five children, including 5-year-old twins, who have been detained for eight months, said: “They’re calling me crying every day. It’s an unmitigated horror show, and there’s no other way to put it.”

Another lawyer said: “It’s only a matter of time before we see a child die within Dilley or another facility.”

The Measles Outbreak

On January 31st 2026 the Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed active measles infections at the Dilley Immigration Processing Centre. ICE halted all movement within the facility and quarantined individuals suspected of contact with those infected.

Peter Hotez, infectious disease expert and dean of Baylor College of Medicine’s National School of Tropical Medicine, was direct:

“Measles is the most contagious virus agent there is and so it can spread very quickly in an institutional facility if there’s a significant cohort of unvaccinated kids and adults. Twenty percent of unvaccinated kids with measles usually require hospitalisation.”

Dr. Lee Rogers, chief of podiatry at UT Health San Antonio, wrote to state health officials warning that an immediate unified public health response was necessary:

“In this setting, the public health emergency is more dire than a typical outbreak because congregate detention creates near-universal exposure risk, while overlapping federal-state operational lines risk delaying decisive outbreak control. This has the potential to quickly overwhelm local health resources, including at University Hospital.”

Between 2019 and 2023, ICE detention facilities documented sustained transmission of influenza with 2,035 cases, mumps with 252 cases, and hepatitis A with 486 cases across 20 facilities. Nearly half of all reported infections, 44.7%, occurred at the South Texas Family Residential Centre at Dilley.

This is not an anomaly. This is a pattern. And CoreCivic’s record on communicable disease is documented. A separate ACLU investigation found that past allegations accuse CoreCivic of mishandling communicable illness risks, resulting in unnecessary exposure of people in its custody to measles, mumps, and tuberculosis.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin’s official response to the outbreak was:

“This is the best healthcare than many aliens have received in their entire lives.”

That is a direct quote from the Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security. About children with measles in a detention centre. Read it again.

The Blue Butterfly Zones

Journalist Jessica Craven reported in February 2026 that Dilley has created segregated areas called Blue Butterfly zones, Mariposa Azul in Spanish, where teenage girls are being held in isolation. Nobody from outside can see them. Nobody can access them. Craven confirmed with Dilley authorities that these zones exist. No explanation was provided for the isolation or the inaccessibility.

Here is the context you need to hold alongside that.

CoreCivic. 1,448 allegations of sexual abuse in ICE facilities between 2012 and 2018 alone. ICE. A decade-long documented pattern of sexual abuse allegations at facilities it operates. According to government documents obtained by the ACLU through Freedom of Information Act requests, nearly 200 allegations of sexual abuse from detainees in immigration detention facilities across the nation were filed with government officials since 2007 alone.

Between 2012 and March 2018 alone, there were 1,448 allegations of sexual abuse filed with ICE. In 2017 alone, there were 237 allegations.

Multiple lawsuits accuse CoreCivic of forcing detainees to work for their basic needs, threats of punishment for complaints about living conditions, and cases of physical and sexual abuse by officers. CoreCivic has reportedly spent millions of dollars settling lawsuits related to alleged mistreatment.

The ACLU’s Rosa López put it plainly:

“CoreCivic cannot be trusted. Its facilities have been linked to inmate deaths, medical neglect, chronic understaffing, unsafe working conditions, and forced labor, all in the name of profit.”

This is the company currently holding over 400 children in a facility with an active measles outbreak, worms in the food, lights that never go off, and no adequate medical staff.

Obama Built This. Biden Kept It. Trump Is Running It at Full Capacity.

Dilley was first opened by the Obama administration in 2014. Not Trump. Obama. The infrastructure. The CoreCivic contracts. The legal architecture that allows a for-profit corporation to hold children indefinitely and bill the federal government per head per night. Built. Under. Obama.

Biden shut it down in 2021. Did not cancel the contract. Did not dismantle the facility. Did not prosecute anyone for what had happened there. Did not push for structural reform. Just stopped using it, and left everything in place.

Trump walked back into office and turned it on again within weeks.

Neha Desai, a lawyer for the National Centre for Youth Law, put it simply: “It is important to remember that no family needs to be detained, this is a choice that the administration is making.”

That’s true of this administration. It was true of the last one. And the one before that. The people currently performing shock and outrage online need to reckon honestly with the fact that this infrastructure survived multiple administrations because enough people made enough excuses when their preferred party was the one operating it.

The Machine and What It’s Actually For

The for-profit detention system does not have a humanitarian mission. It has a financial one. Six people died in ICE custody in the first three weeks of 2026 alone. Last year was the deadliest year in ICE detention in two decades. Nearly a quarter of those deaths occurred in Texas.

ICE is not the root problem. ICE is an instrument, one of the primary ways the American settler colonial state reproduces and legitimises itself through the control and punishment of people it has decided do not belong. You can abolish ICE tomorrow. Without dismantling the prison industrial complex, the for-profit detention industry, the Flores Settlement violations, the CoreCivic contracts, the state will build something else and keep going.

We saw what happened after the BLM era. Reforms passed. Reforms reversed. Police budgets grew. The machine absorbed the pressure and kept running.

The demand has to match the scale of what is actually happening.

What You Can Do Right Now

Congressman Joaquin Castro’s office is tracking Dilley closely and has called for its immediate shutdown.

Castro’s spokesperson said: “ICE is entirely responsible for these conditions. There is unreliable access to medical care and a negligent disregard for babies, kids, women, and men when they are sick and suffering.”

Follow ProPublica’s Mica Rosenberg whose investigation The Children of Dilley is the most thorough documentation of what is happening inside. Contact your representatives, demand Dilley is shut down. Immediately. Not reformed. Shut down.

The worst thing you can do is nothing.

Sources: ProPublica “The Children of Dilley” (February 2026) — Mica Rosenberg; Texas Tribune; NBC News; CBS News; The Marshall Project; San Antonio Current; Democracy Now!; ACLU Sexual Abuse in Immigration Detention documentation; ACLU CoreCivic abuse records; STAT News; World Socialist Web Site measles analysis; The Hill; KSAT; PBS NewsHour

