Liberation Project

Liberation Project

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Carol Diane Bevis's avatar
Carol Diane Bevis
3d

Israelis are effing barbarians. Their apartheid genocidal state has NO right to exist.

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Lisa's avatar
Lisa
2d

Absolutely horrifying....... while the world looks on and does nothing!

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