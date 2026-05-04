"I know, you miss me so much; the mothers and fathers of Palestinian children miss their children just as much..."

From inside Shikma Prison in Ashkelon, Thiago Avila dictated a letter to his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter. Through his lawyer. Because that is the situation he is in, and he is not sure he is getting out.

Thiago is 38. He has been doing Palestine solidarity work for twenty years. He has a daughter named Teresa, born 2024. He is currently sitting in an Israeli prison on no formal charges, with visible bruises on his face, after being beaten so badly during his detention that he passed out twice. His lawyers from the Adalah Legal Centre confirmed both the bruises and the blackouts. The Brazilian embassy confirmed torture. And the court, looking at a classified document nobody else in the room was permitted to see, extended his detention by two days anyway. That hearing was Sunday. He is there until at least Tuesday.

Here is what happened. The Global Sumud Flotilla set sail from Barcelona on April 12, then from Sicily on April 26. Fifty-eight vessels. Over five hundred participants from dozens of countries. The mission: break Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid to 2.4 million people who have been under siege since 2007 and under active bombardment since October 2023. The flotilla was 600 nautical miles from Gaza, near Crete, in unambiguous international waters, when the Israeli navy arrived with speedboats, drones, communications-jamming equipment and soldiers pointing semi-automatic assault weapons and ordering people onto their hands and knees.

Israel seized 22 of the 58 boats. Abducted 175 activists. Held them for nearly 40 hours on the Israeli naval vessel Nahshon. The flotilla’s own statement described the conditions as “40 hours of calculated cruelty”: activists denied water and food, forced to sleep on floors that were deliberately flooded. At least 31 were injured. Among the injured: four New Zealanders, four Australians, three Italians, three Americans, two Canadians, two Brits, two Colombians, two Dutch, two Spanish, one each from Hungary, Ukraine, France, Poland, Portugal, Germany. An activist speaking to Anadolu Agency described what happened to them: “My nose is probably broken. My ribs hurt; maybe they are broken, too. They kicked us, punched us, and dragged us on the ground, and we even heard shots being fired at people.”

Then the 173 were transferred to Greece and released. Thiago and Saif were taken to Israel.

Saif Abu Keshek is Spanish-Swedish, of Palestinian origin, based in Barcelona, has been organising Palestinian solidarity movements for over twenty years. He has three children, aged one, four and seven. His wife Sally Issa told Democracy Now that she had no information about the transfer for hours, that her husband started a hunger strike, and that “all the activists on the boat could hear him screaming during the ride to Greece.” Adalah confirmed he was hand-tied and blindfolded from the moment of his seizure, forced to lie face-down on the floor, the position maintained until arrival in Israel. He has visible bruising on his face and hands.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry announced the arrests with a tweet. No evidence provided. They said Saif was suspected of “affiliation with a terrorist organisation” and that Thiago was suspected of “illegal activity.” Not charged. Suspected. The suspected activity: being steering committee members of the flotilla. Being on boats with food in international waters.

In court on Sunday, the Israeli state sought a four-day extension, eventually getting two. The charges listed by state attorneys included “assisting the enemy during wartime,” “membership in and providing services to a terrorist organisation,” “contact with a foreign agent,” and “transfer of property for a terrorist organisation.” The terrorist organisation in question is the Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad, which the US Treasury designated as acting on behalf of Hamas. Adalah’s lawyers argued before the court that there is “no legal basis for the extraterritorial application of these offenses to the actions of foreign nationals in international waters,” that the whole proceeding was “flawed and illegal,” and that it constituted “a retaliatory measure against humanitarian activist leaders.” The judge cited a classified report and extended their detention anyway.

This is the part where, if you are paying attention to the pattern, you stop being surprised and start being precise about what this is. Israel has been doing this since at least 2010, since the Mavi Marmara, since the first time it killed activists in international waters and then prosecuted the survivors. The method is always the same: intercept, brutalise, take the leadership separately, charge them with terrorism, hold them in conditions that constitute torture under any serious reading of international law, and dare the world to do something about it. Each iteration is more brazen than the last because the consequences keep being exactly nothing.

In 2025, the same flotilla was intercepted. Greta Thunberg was arrested. Nelson Mandela’s grandson. European Parliament members. They were all deported. Thiago was among them. He was put in solitary confinement in Ayalon Prison after refusing to sign deportation papers. The Brazilian government formally requested his release. He came back. This is who he is.

The response this time is somewhat louder. Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez addressed Netanyahu directly in a nationally televised speech and said: “Spain will always protect its citizens. We will always defend international law. And this is a new violation of international law.” Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares called it “an illegal detention” and “a kidnapping.” Italy’s prosecutors in Rome have opened a criminal investigation for kidnapping, robbery and danger of shipwreck, because both Thiago and Saif were seized from boats flying Italian flags. The flotilla’s legal team has filed an urgent appeal at the European Court of Human Rights. Germany and Italy’s foreign ministries issued a joint statement of “deep concern.” Greta Thunberg called on Instagram for their immediate release, stating that “it has been confirmed that they were tortured.”

And the US State Department, for context, threatened to impose consequences on those who support the flotilla, casting the whole mission as pro-Hamas. This is the government simultaneously sending 15,000 troops into the Strait of Hormuz under the banner of “Project Freedom” while calling people on boats with food terrorists. The irony is not lost. Nothing is lost, actually. Everything is being done in plain sight.

The Israeli ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, described the activists as “delusional attention-seeking agitators.” This is the language a state uses when it is not embarrassed. When it knows consequences will not come. When sixteen years of precedent tell it that the world will issue statements, open investigations, write letters, and then do nothing that actually costs anything. A Roman prosecutor can open an investigation into kidnapping all it likes. Israel does not extradite. It never has.

What changes this, if anything changes it, is the accumulation. The flotilla movement has now been intercepted multiple times. Each time more people come. More countries. More flags. The spring 2026 flotilla was the largest civilian humanitarian mission of its kind in recorded history. Over 500 participants, 58 vessels. Even with 22 boats seized, 36 kept sailing toward Gaza. The strategy of brutalisation has not stopped the boats. It has brought more of them.

Thiago has been on three missions. Arrested twice. He came back both times. That is not the behaviour of someone who hasn’t thought about what happens. He has a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter and he got back on the boat. He knew what Israel does with people it considers a problem.

He dictated a letter to Teresa from prison. Through his lawyer. The letter is on his page.

The flotilla’s own legal statement called it exactly that: “The forced transfer of civilians from international and European waters into custody, combined with credible allegations of torture and the absence of due process, constitutes a serious violation of international law.” Adalah called the physical abuse “torture.” The Brazilian embassy confirmed it. The Italian prosecutors have now formally named it kidnapping.

The question is what world allows this to keep working. The answer, so far, is ours.