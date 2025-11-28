Footage: Israeli soldiers executing two Palestinians

Today (Thursday), during an Israeli military raid on the city of Jenin in the northern West Bank, soldiers were filmed shooting two Palestinians at point-blank range, killing Yusef ’Asa’sah, 39 years old, and al-Muntaser bel-lah ‘Abdallah, 26 years old. The footage shows the two Palestinians, defined by the military as wanted, being brought out of the building by soldiers and surrendering to them. The soldiers then order them to go back inside and sit on the ground – and then execute them, apparently while posing no threat to the forces.

B’Tselem’s Executive Director, Yuli Novak, said:

“The execution documented today is the result of an accelerated process of dehumanization of Palestinians and the complete abandonment of their lives by the Israeli regime. In Israel, there is no mechanism that acts to stop the killing of Palestinians or is capable of prosecuting those responsible. It is therefore the duty of the international community to end Israel’s impunity and hold accountable those responsible for planning and carrying out its criminal policies against the Palestinian people.”

Since October 2023, Israeli forces and settlers have killed more than 1,000 Palestinians in the West Bank. The perpetrators, whether soldiers or settlers, are granted full impunity by Israel’s legal and law-enforcement systems.