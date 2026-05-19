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Three men are dead at the Islamic Center of San Diego. A security guard who was, by all accounts, the kind of man who greeted everyone who walked through the door with a smile. A school staff member. A third whose family was still being notified when this was written. Amin Abdullah. Mohamed Nader. And a third name we are waiting to learn.

The two boys who shot them, ages 17 and 18, drove to the largest mosque in San Diego County on the first day of Dhul Hijjah, one of the holiest weeks in the Islamic calendar, with three stolen guns and Islamophobic writing on their weapons. They are dead. A suicide note was found containing writings about racial pride. The police are calling it a hate crime “until it’s not.” That qualifier is doing a lot of work.

Here is the detail that should make you stop. At 9:42 in the morning, two hours before the attack, the mother of one of the suspects called the police. Her son was missing. Her car was missing. Three of her guns were missing. Her son was suicidal. He and a friend were both dressed in camouflage. She found a note. She was telling them: something is about to happen.

Police spent two hours checking a mall. Checking a school. Talking to the mother. Using license plate readers. At 11:43am, they got reports of an active shooter at the mosque. Officers were still in the area talking to the mother when the shooting started. A few blocks away.

Three men paid for those two hours with their lives.

I want to be precise about something: these teenagers did not invent their worldview. They did not sit in a room and spontaneously conclude that the right thing to do was drive to a mosque during a sacred holiday and open fire. That belief was assembled for them. By adults. With money. With offices. With political connections. And the people who built the machine that produced this attack will spend this week posting condolences.

Let me show you the machine.

CAIR reported 8,683 anti-Muslim and anti-Arab complaints in 2025, the highest number since the organisation began publishing data in 1996. The FBI separately reported that 2023 saw a 49% increase in anti-Muslim hate crimes. A former assistant FBI director, appearing on Fox News of all places, said the rise in violence is “directly related to political hate speech.” That trend line correlates, cleanly and directly, with organised political rhetoric targeting Muslim Americans. After September 11th, the first spike. After Trump’s 2015 Muslim ban proposal, the second. Pew Research found that by 2016, physical assaults against Muslims had surpassed even the numbers seen in the immediate aftermath of 9/11.

The attacks after 2001 were spontaneous rage, however inexcusable. The attacks in 2016 were the product of years of deliberate cultivation.

Because there is an industry. It has names. It has funders. It has a political purpose. And understanding that purpose requires following the money all the way to the end.

Fear Inc. interactive: Explore the $57 Million Network Fueling Islamophobia in the United States.

The Center for American Progress documented the network in a report called Fear, Inc. - seven foundations poured $42.6 million between 2001 and 2009 into a tight cluster of think tanks and pundits whose job was to manufacture and distribute anti-Muslim fear across American political life. The key figures: Frank Gaffney at the Center for Security Policy, Robert Spencer of Jihad Watch, David Horowitz of the David Horowitz Freedom Center, Steven Emerson of the Investigative Project on Terrorism, Daniel Pipes at the Middle East Forum, Pamela Geller.

But the CAP report left something out. Or rather, stopped short of somewhere the money trail was pointing. A subsequent investigation reviewed IRS 990 forms for all seven major funders and found substantial overlap: these same foundations were also major donors to hardline pro-Israel organisations, settlement programs, and Zionist advocacy groups. Nearly every leading architect of American Islamophobia built their career in pro-Israel advocacy first and pivoted to Islamophobia second. Gaffney. Horowitz. Pipes. Emerson. Spencer. Geller. The financial networks overlap. The political goals align.

This is a strategy.

The goal was specific: make Muslim Americans politically toxic so that Palestinian advocacy in this country would have no allies. A Muslim American public that is free to organise, vote, and speak is a public that will demand an end to the weapons their government keeps sending. The Islamophobia industry made sure that public would spend its energy surviving rather than organising.

For twenty years, it worked.

And it is critical to say this clearly, because it gets deliberately muddied: Zionism is a political ideology. Judaism is a religion. They are not the same thing. Many of the most vocal opponents of Zionism are Jewish. Many Jewish Americans were, and are, horrified by this network. The lead author of Fear, Inc. noted at a 2017 conference that after the report published, a Jewish-American funder called to withdraw $1.1 million from the Islamophobia industry. Antisemitism is not a response to Zionism. It is a weapon that Zionism itself has long relied on to justify its own existence. Any analysis that slides from “political network” to “Jewish people” has made the exact mistake the network wants you to make, because that mistake discredits you and protects them.

The critique here is of a political project. Name it specifically.

The ADL presents itself as a civil rights organisation. What is on the public record is something more complicated. In 1993, San Francisco police searched two ADL offices after discovering it had employed a paid undercover operative, Roy Bullock, for four decades. Bullock had amassed files on 12,000 individuals and 950 organisations, including Arab-American groups, Palestinian solidarity activists, the ACLU, anti-apartheid organisations, and civil rights advocates. He had been improperly obtaining data from a San Francisco Police Department officer. That officer also sold information to South African intelligence. Court documents stated that the ADL had shared its surveillance material with Israeli government officials, who used it to detain Palestinian Americans who traveled to Israel. The ADL settled, paid damages, and promised to stop. The surveillance of pro-Palestinian and Muslim organisations did not stop. It adapted.

After October 7th, the same machine activated again. Universities were pressured. Muslim students were doxxed. Palestinian professors were fired. The conflation of Palestinian solidarity with terrorism became official institutional policy in some of the country’s most powerful civil rights, media, and political spaces. And a six-year-old boy named Wadea Al-Fayoume was stabbed 26 times by his landlord, who had been consuming wall-to-wall coverage of Gaza and propaganda about a “Day of Jihad” pushed by figures like Laura Loomer. The line between the rhetoric and the body was three days long.

The bodies, in sequence:

February 2015, Chapel Hill. Deah Shaddy Barakat, Yusor Mohammad Abu-Salha, and Razan Mohammad Abu-Salha, three young Muslims, shot dead in their home by their neighbour.

January 2017, Victoria, Texas. A mosque burned to the ground. Arson. Hate crime.

October 2023, Plainfield, Illinois. Wadea Al-Fayoume. Six years old.

February 2026, Matamoras, Pennsylvania. Shots fired at the Pike County Islamic Center during Ramadan.

May 2026, San Diego. Three men dead at a mosque on the first day of Dhul Hijjah. A 533% increase in attacks on houses of worship in 2025 compared to 2000.

A study by the Center for the Study of Organized Hate found more than 1,100 social media posts by Republican governors and members of Congress classified as anti-Muslim bigotry. Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles posted that Muslims don’t belong in American society. Florida Congressman Randy Fine wrote: “We need more Islamophobia, not less.” Fine said “starve them all.” The day he said it, he was appointed to the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Here is the argument they will make: that two troubled teenagers acted alone. That their ideology was their own. That free speech protects political commentary however extreme. That the system worked because police responded in four minutes.

Amin Abdullah was a father of eight. His friend told CNN: “Every single time you crossed him, he always put a smile on your face.” He probably died so others could run.

Accountability is naming Frank Gaffney’s Center for Security Policy and asking who funds it. Accountability is demanding Randy Fine resign. Accountability is treating the organised production of anti-Muslim hatred as the political violence it demonstrably is. It is tracing the money all the way from the think tanks to the foundations to the political donors who also fund the settlements, the lobby groups, and the politicians who stand on the floor of Congress and call for Muslim Americans to be expelled.

The writing on the weapon was written by someone first.

The Islamic Center of San Diego remains closed. Eid al-Adha begins this week.

If you’ve been connecting the dots alone and wondering why nobody else is talking about it, you’re not alone. There’s a whole room of us.

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