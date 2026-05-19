Liberation Project

Liberation Project

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Malcolm MacPhail's avatar
Malcolm MacPhail
1d

We should also look to figures with a high public profile like Bill Mahr, Sam Harris and Douglas Murray. All who use fanatical support for Israel as a free pass to spread hatred of Arabs and Muslims. As the Israeli Historian, Shlomo Sand has shown these people are direct ideological descendants of the anti-semites of the mid-twentieth century, they just have a different target.

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Lissa Warr's avatar
Lissa Warr
1d

This should never have happened . State sanctioned groups promoting hate and violence against those who are being “othered” by bigots and fear-mongers must be criminalized, defunded and disbanded.

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