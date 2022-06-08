Join Aalia and Emma Bottomley, CEO, and founder of Eloma Design, as they converse on supporting women weavers across Indonesia thru back strap weaving and alleviating and eliminating systemic poverty. Formerly in the fast fashion industry, Emma explains the phenomenon of fast fashion and the speed of consumption as global retailers operate under a system of exploitation and environmental damage. Highlighting unethical business practices that feed the consumer and their yearning hunger for newness. Bottomley encourages consumers to honor and love what they wear by investing in businesses that benefit humanity and the planet—expressing her compassion for ethical fashion and reiterating that people matter and the women and people making these clothes deserve humane conditions with equal rights and opportunity. She notes how these same conditions would not be suitable for the same brands enforcing such unethical practices as operating with an out-of-sight, out-of-mind mentality. For over a decade, Emma has dedicated her life to creating a positive social and environmental impact, committed to respecting, celebrating, and honoring artisans and producers, especially disadvantaged women, and focused on The preservation and future growth of textiles and ancient craft forms through collaboration and partnerships. Finalizing their textiles with natural dye, its captivating nature colors are designed and co-created to highlight and honor the textiles through to the end product and hero it from the monopolization of fast fashion. Emma Bottomley is CEO and founder of ELOMA design, which is launching this year. Emma received her bachelor's in Textile and Fashion Design and Business Studies from the University of Brighton. After University, she worked as an assistant buyer for Dorothy Perkins, negotiating cost prices and delivery deadlines with a $24 million department. In May 2019, Elma Sdn Bhd arose an artisan fashion, textile, and craft for a fairer and more ethical manner. In February of 2021, Bottomley launched Eloma Consultancy, providing sourcing, product development, quality control, logistics, and production by connecting fashion and lifestyle brands with artisans and ethical partners. Fast Forward to November of 2021, Emma started her own Podcast show titled "Fashion is not all it seems," interviewing industry experts—creating a dialogue around the ethical and environmental issues faced by the fashion and textile industries. Emma's expertise has allowed her to create a footpath within the fashion industry, fine-tuning the industry's blind spots and, most importantly, amplifying the voices of garment workers.