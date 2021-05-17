Environmentalism & Diversity: The Intersection

Join Aalia and environmental media host Kristy Drutman as they discuss the topic of intersectional environmentalism and its connection to media, society, and politics. “Intersectional” is an inclusive term used to include the planet and all people when advocating for environmental protection. Having grown up in a culturally mixed household, Kristy founded the Brown Girl Green show & is passionate about creating conscious, culturally relevant content to engage audiences about proactive solution-building to the climate crisis.
Sustainably Speaking Podcast
Welcome to Sustainably Speaking, hosted by Aalia Mauro, a serial entrepreneur and sustainability expert. Join us as we explore the untold dimensions where sustainability meets business. In candid conversations with business leaders, sustainability experts, and thought leaders, Aalia delves into the intersection of environmental consciousness and business strategy to provide invaluable insights into building environmentally-friendly brands and exceptional products. Thank you for tuning in.
