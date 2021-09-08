Environmental Writing & Self Care

Join Aalia and environmental writer Emma Loewe as they discuss the importance of wellness & self care and how that relates to being tuned into nature. Having received her BA in Environmental Science & Policy from Duke, Emma Loewe is an editor and author based in New York City. She is the senior sustainability editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care. During her time writing about the environment, she has traveled the world to cover topics such as the water crisis in California, sustainable fish farms in Norway, and the latest innovations from IKEA’s design lab in Sweden. In addition to penning over 1,000 articles on mbg, her work has appeared on Bloomberg News, Marie Claire, Bustle, and Forbes. She is currently writing her second book on the intersection of nature, human health, and climate activism.
Sustainably Speaking Podcast
Welcome to Sustainably Speaking, hosted by Aalia Mauro, a serial entrepreneur and sustainability expert. Join us as we explore the untold dimensions where sustainability meets business. In candid conversations with business leaders, sustainability experts, and thought leaders, Aalia delves into the intersection of environmental consciousness and business strategy to provide invaluable insights into building environmentally-friendly brands and exceptional products. Thank you for tuning in.
Appears in episode