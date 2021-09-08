Liberation Project

Sustainably Speaking Podcast
Environmental Writing & Self Care
Environmental Writing & Self Care

Aalia Mauro's avatar
Aalia Mauro
Sep 08, 2021

Join Aalia and environmental writer Emma Loewe as they discuss the importance of wellness & self care and how that relates to being tuned into nature. Having received her BA in Environmental Science & Policy from Duke, Emma Loewe is an editor and author based in New York City. She is the senior sustainability editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care. During her time writing about the environment, she has traveled the world to cover topics such as the water crisis in California, sustainable fish farms in Norway, and the latest innovations from IKEA’s design lab in Sweden. In addition to penning over 1,000 articles on mbg, her work has appeared on Bloomberg News, Marie Claire, Bustle, and Forbes. She is currently writing her second book on the intersection of nature, human health, and climate activism.

