This story should be front-page news everywhere, and yet you’ve probably heard nothing about it. Eight people are on hunger strike in British prisons. Two of them haven’t eaten in 44 days. Five have been hospitalized. And according to their lawyers, they could die at any moment.

Let me walk you through what’s happening, because this isn’t just about Palestine activism, it’s about how democracies treat dissent, about pre-trial detention, and about what happens when the media goes silent on a story that matters.

The Basics: Who and Why

Twenty-nine people affiliated with Palestine Action are currently being held on remand in UK prisons. That means they’re waiting for trial, they haven’t been convicted of anything. They’re accused of breaking into facilities owned by Elbit Systems (an Israeli weapons manufacturer with a UK subsidiary) and an RAF base in Oxfordshire. The actions happened as protests against weapons being manufactured to facilitate what many international observers have called a genocide in Gaza.

Of these 29 people, eight are now on hunger strike across five different prisons. They’re refusing food to demand:

Immediate bail

The right to a fair trial

De-proscription of Palestine Action (which was banned as a “terrorist organization” in 2024)

Closure of all Elbit Systems sites in the UK

Two strikers, Qesser Zuhrah, 20, and Amu Gib, are at 44 days without food. To understand what that means medically: after about 40-50 days of starvation, your body starts experiencing irreversible organ damage. You’re in the danger zone for permanent harm and death.

The Human Cost

Let me tell you about Kamran Ahmed, because his story illustrates how serious this has become.

Ahmed is 28 years old. He worked as a car mechanic. He was arrested by counterterrorism police in a dawn raid in November 2024, eight months before Palestine Action was even proscribed as a terrorist organization. He’s been on hunger strike for 36 days.

When he entered prison, he weighed 74kg (163 pounds) at 180cm tall (5’11”), a healthy weight. He’s now lost over 10kg (22 pounds). He has dangerously high ketone levels, ulcerations in his mouth so painful that talking hurts, chest tightness, shallow breathing, and extreme dizziness when standing. He’s been hospitalized twice and has collapsed in prison.

His sister, Shahmina Alam, told Al Jazeera: “At any moment now, you could receive a phone call to get the most unfortunate news.” The doctor treating Ahmed told him directly that “he will now start to decline.”

Ahmed’s trial isn’t scheduled until June 2026. That means he will have spent more than 20 months in prison awaiting trial for charges he hasn’t been convicted of.

Qesser Zuhrah has lost 13% of her body weight and recently lost consciousness. Amu Gib has lost over 10kg and can barely walk, she’s been offered a wheelchair due to exhaustion.

The Government Response (Or Lack Thereof)

Here’s where this gets truly disturbing.

On December 9, the law firm Imran Khan & Partners wrote to Justice Secretary David Lammy requesting an urgent meeting. The letter was explicit: “There is the real and increasingly likely potential that young British citizens will die in prison, having never even been convicted of an offence.”

As of this writing, Lammy has not responded.

Speaker of the House Lindsay Hoyle told Labour MP John McDonnell, who has also written to Lammy about the hunger strikers, that it was “totally unacceptable” for ministers to fail to respond to correspondence.

Then, several days ago, something remarkable happened. Shahmina Alam confronted Lammy at a Christmas event in London. Video footage shows her presenting him with a letter about her brother. His response? “I don’t know anything about this.” When she explained further, he asked: “In the UK?”

The Justice Secretary of the United Kingdom claimed he knew nothing about eight people on hunger strike in UK prisons, some approaching death.

The Media Silence

This is being called the largest coordinated hunger strike in UK prisons since 1981, when Irish Republican prisoners led by Bobby Sands refused food. That strike was global news. It fundamentally changed British-Irish politics and became a defining moment in the Northern Ireland conflict.

This one? Near-total media blackout.

Amnesty International UK issued a statement saying the situation “sends chills down the spine” and calling this a “crisis point,” demanding prosecutors drop terrorism allegations and end “excessively lengthy pre-trial detention.” Even human rights organizations are ringing alarm bells.

Yet mainstream coverage has been minimal to nonexistent.

Why This Matters Beyond Palestine

You might think breaking into weapons facilities crosses a line. But here’s what should concern everyone:

1. Pre-trial detention lengths are extreme. Kamran Ahmed will have spent 20 months in prison before his trial. That’s nearly two years of your life gone before you’ve been found guilty of anything.

2. The proscription of Palestine Action is being applied retroactively. Ahmed was arrested in November 2024 for actions that allegedly took place months earlier, before the organization was even banned.

3. Counterterrorism powers are being used for property damage cases. These aren’t bombings or attacks on people. These are break-ins at military contractor facilities. The terrorism framework brings with it significantly harsher penalties and longer detention periods.

4. Prison authorities are accused of inadequate medical care. Families report being cut off from communication when hunger strikers are hospitalized. Prison officials allegedly refuse to provide health updates. These are people in medical crisis.

5. Government ministers are claiming ignorance about a hunger strike in their own prison system. That’s either a catastrophic failure of the justice system or willful indifference.

The Precedent Being Set

When a government can hold people for nearly two years without trial, when it can use terrorism laws against protesters engaging in property damage, when eight people can refuse food for over 40 days and the Justice Secretary claims not to know about it, we’re watching the normalization of something dangerous.

It’s about what mechanisms of state power look like when they’re deployed against dissent, and how quickly those mechanisms can expand to encompass more and more people who take action on issues they believe in.

The lawyers wrote in their letter to Lammy: “As the Secretary of State for Justice, you are in the unique position of being able to address their concerns … before it becomes too late to avoid the death of one or more of our clients.”

They’re right. This could end tomorrow if the government chose to engage. Bail could be granted. Terrorism charges could be dropped or the proscription lifted. A meeting could happen.

Instead, there’s silence.

What Happens Next

At 44 days without food, Zuhrah and Gib are in critical danger. Ahmed and the others aren’t far behind. Medical experts are clear: we’re past the point of reversible harm. Every day that passes increases the likelihood that someone dies.

Their families are terrified. Their lawyers are sounding alarms. Human rights organizations are demanding action. And the government’s response is to ignore letters, claim ignorance, and let the clock run out.

History will judge how this ends. The 1981 hunger strike resulted in ten deaths before Thatcher’s government was forced to reckon with the political consequences. Those strikers became martyrs whose legacy shaped decades of politics.

We have the chance to avoid repeating that tragedy. But only if people know it’s happening.

So I’m telling you: eight people are dying in UK prisons right now. Their lawyers say death is “increasingly likely.” They’re being held without conviction, some for nearly two years. And almost nobody is talking about it.

That needs to change.

Sources:

Al Jazeera: ‘Increasingly likely potential’ of Palestine Action hunger strikers dying

Amnesty International UK statement on hunger strikers

Law firm Imran Khan & Partners letter to Justice Secretary David Lammy

What you can do:

Share this story, break the media silence

Contact your MP if you’re in the UK and demand they raise this issue

Follow updates from Palestine Action and the families of hunger strikers

Put pressure on media outlets to cover this story

