Sustainably Speaking Podcast
Eating Fruits to Strengthen Our Roots
Eating Fruits to Strengthen Our Roots

Aalia Mauro
Sep 29, 2021

Join Aalia and vegan triathlete Jason Fonger as they discuss food systems, education, and conscious decision making regarding the shift away from consuming animal products. In addition to creating social media content, Jason started the Vegan Champion Podcast in 2018 where he interviews industry experts. He helps high school teachers bring plant-based eating to their classrooms and for over 15 years, he’s taught private music lessons and ESL to high school students. He offers virtual events which help high school students understand what plant-based eating is, why it's becoming so popular, and how it might affect the future of food. He is an elite 4x triathlon champion, 13x triathlon age group champion, public speaker, and has been 100% powered by plants since 2009. He believes that the best possible time to answer the question “where do you get your protein?” is when you have just won a race!

