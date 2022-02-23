Join Aalia and zero waste advocate Tara McKenna as they discuss how prevalent the issue of waste is around the globe and how we can address it with our individual actions. Tara highlights that we can reduce waste in all aspects of our lives including our food, clothes, toiletries, and other home goods as well as utilizing waste management practices and speaking out when we notice things that could be more sustainable. Tara is the author of Don’t Be Trashy: A Practical Guide to Living with Less Waste and More Joy and created The Zero Waste Collective lifestyle blog and community to inspire people from all walks of life to live with less waste. Tara has a master’s degree in urban and regional planning and lives with her family in Guelph, Canada.
Sustainably Speaking Podcast
Welcome to Sustainably Speaking, hosted by Aalia Mauro, a serial entrepreneur and sustainability expert. Join us as we explore the untold dimensions where sustainability meets business. In candid conversations with business leaders, sustainability experts, and thought leaders, Aalia delves into the intersection of environmental consciousness and business strategy to provide invaluable insights into building environmentally-friendly brands and exceptional products. Thank you for tuning in.
