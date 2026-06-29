The KIDS Act, the Kids Internet and Digital Safety Act, H.R. 7757, is headed to a House floor vote today at 6:30pm. The KIDS Act doesn't stop predators. It expands federal authority over the internet, pushes age verification requirements, and creates new burdens for online services, all while raising serious privacy concerns.

It's part of a package called the KIDS Act, filled with digital ID and age verification and censorship.

What They Say It Does vs. What It Actually Does

The Kids Internet and Digital Safety Act, H.R. 7757, was introduced by Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) in December 2025. It bundles together six separate legislative packages: the SCREEN Act, KOSA, the Safer GAMING Act, the SAFE Bots Act, a research title, and COPPA 2.0 with a data broker registry. The House Energy and Commerce Committee passed it in March 2026 on a 28-24 party-line vote. It is now headed to a full House floor vote.

On the surface: child safety. Protect kids from harmful content, hold Big Tech accountable, give parents tools.

Underneath that: a federal architecture for identifying, tracking, and reporting on who is and isn’t a minor on the internet. The KIDS Act is a parade of bad internet bills stuffed into one package and presented under the guise of “protecting kids online.”

The Trick With the Liability

The bill says, explicitly, that platforms do not have to verify your age. Section 220 states: “Nothing in this subtitle may be construed to require the provider of a covered platform to implement an age gating or age verification functionality.”

Running through every single title of this bill is a legal standard buried in Title II, Section 212(6): “The term ‘know’ or ‘knows’ means to know or should have known.”

That same “should have known” standard appears in the Safer GAMING Act, the SAFE Bots Act, and throughout COPPA 2.0.

So every major platform will build systems to figure out how old you are. Facial analysis. Behavioral inference. Biometric estimation. The bill does not name these technologies. It sets a probability floor of “more likely than not” — 51% — and lets the verification industry fill the gap. No government ID required. No self-declaration allowed. Something is required. The market decides what.

And then Section 104 requires the FTC to consult with “individuals who supply technology verification measure products or have expertise in technology verification measures” when setting the standards. The companies that build and sell age-estimation products get a statutory seat at the FTC table when the rules for their own products are being written.

The Annual Report to the Government

Title II, Section 219 requires every covered social media platform to commission an annual independent audit beginning 18 months after enactment and submit results to the FTC within 30 days.

That audit must include:

The exact number of users the platform has identified as minors in the United States

Median and mean time those identified minors spent on the platform

What personal data was collected from them

And specifically, how the platform determined those users were minors

The Rulebook That Never Expires

Section 526 creates a new federal entity called the Kids Internet Safety Partnership under the Secretary of Commerce. The same department that houses NIST, which sets federal technology standards, and NTIA, which shapes federal internet policy.

This entity must produce a “playbook” of best practices that explicitly includes best practices for “age verification, assurance, and estimation techniques.”

The entity sunsets in five years. No additional congressional vote is required to implement its recommendations. It just becomes the permanent industry standard.

The Part Where One Finding Builds a National ID System

This is the most important provision in the bill and the one nobody is talking about.

Buried in the COPPA 2.0 section, Section 602(b)(7) requires the FTC to assess whether a Common Verifiable Consent Mechanism is feasible, a single consent system that works across multiple platforms simultaneously.

If the FTC finds it feasible, the bill says, and this word is doing significant work, the Commission shall issue regulations to build it.

The feasibility assessment must consider whether a single consent event could cover “multiple listed operators that provide a joint or related service.” That is the architecture of a centralized identity system. One ID event. Multiple platforms.

COPPA 2.0 also expands the definition of personal information to explicitly include biometric identifiers: fingerprints, voice prints, iris scans, facial templates, DNA, and gait. The bill acknowledges that biometric age estimation is anticipated as a compliance tool. It attempts to protect the data. It does nothing to prevent its collection.

Who Is Actually Behind This

Meta lobbied Congress to get lawsuit immunity written into this bill. According to Reuters reporting, Meta would drop its opposition to KOSA entirely if the bill included language shielding it from the thousands of child harm lawsuits it is currently facing from parents across the country. Meta spent $26.3 million on federal lobbying in 2025 alone. Google spent $16.5 million. Amazon spent $19 million.

The same companies lobbying to shape this bill are the ones that will build and profit from the age verification infrastructure it creates.

DHS has already sent hundreds of administrative subpoenas to Google, Meta, Reddit, and Discord demanding the names, email addresses, and phone numbers of Americans who posted about ICE raids or criticized immigration enforcement. No warrant. No judge. Administrative subpoenas issued by DHS itself, a tool the New York Times reported was previously reserved for child abduction cases.

Google, Meta, and Reddit complied with some of those requests.

The KIDS Act builds the infrastructure that makes that data exist and be reportable in the first place. DHS already has the mechanism to request your identity from every major platform. This bill ensures that identity data exists, is current, is filed with the federal government annually, and is detailed enough to include the methodology used to identify you.

What This Does Not Do

Child exploitation is already illegal. Laws against it exist. Enforcement mechanisms exist. None of the provisions of the KIDS Act meaningfully strengthen prosecution of actual child abuse material, actual predators, or actual exploitation networks.

You know what would actually protect children at scale? Releasing the full Epstein files and prosecuting everyone named in them. That conversation will never happen in that building.

What this bill does is give the federal government an annual census of identified minor users across every major platform, a permanent best-practices playbook on age verification and biometric estimation, and a mandatory trigger for centralized identity infrastructure that does not require another vote to activate.

They are killing the internet and calling it child safety.

What To Do Right Now

Call your representative. Find yours at house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative. Tell them to vote no on the KIDS Act.

Call the House Rules Committee directly. The Rules Committee main line is (202) 225-9191. They control what gets to the floor and how.

Call the individual Rules Committee members. All numbers are (202) 225-XXXX:

Majority (Republican):

Chairwoman Virginia Foxx (R-NC): (202) 225-2071 | foxx.house.gov

Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-MN): (202) 225-2165 | fischbach.house.gov

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC): (202) 225-5501 | norman.house.gov

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX): (202) 225-4236 | roy.house.gov

Rep. Erin Houchin (R-IN): (202) 225-5315 | houchin.house.gov

Rep. Nicholas Langworthy (R-NY): (202) 225-3161 | langworthy.house.gov

Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA): (202) 225-6531 | austinscott.house.gov

Rep. H. Morgan Griffith (R-VA): (202) 225-3861 | morgangriffith.house.gov

Rep. Brian Jack (R-GA): (202) 225-5901 | jack.house.gov

Minority (Democrat):

Ranking Member Jim McGovern (D-MA): (202) 225-6101 | mcgovern.house.gov

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA): (202) 225-4731 | scanlon.house.gov

Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO): (202) 225-2161 | neguse.house.gov

Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-NM): (202) 225-6190 | fernandez.house.gov

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