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April 8, 2026

The ink wasn’t dry. It wasn’t even wet. Pakistan, the country the United States hired to broker this, put out a statement at 7:50 PM Eastern from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that read, in part:

Everywhere. Including Lebanon. Effective immediately.

Within hours, Israel launched 100 strikes in 10 minutes on Beirut. The entire city shook. At least 300 people were killed in Lebanon in a single day. Hospitals overwhelmed. Buildings collapsed. People still under the rubble as the body count climbed.

And Trump, in a phone call with a reporter, said that actually, Lebanon doesn’t count, and Israel is allowed to keep bombing.

So. There’s your ceasefire.

The Art of the Deal (With People Who Don’t Honor Deals)

Here’s the thing about the Pakistani statement that hasn’t gotten nearly enough attention: we know the United States wrote it. We know this because in an earlier tweet, Pakistan accidentally left in language that made it obvious the U.S. had sent them a draft to post. They were operating as a messaging service for Washington, not as an independent mediator.

The edit history on this tweet shows that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif originally copied and pasted everything he was sent, including: "*Draft - Pakistan's PM Message on X*"

Which means the United States publicly claimed, through its chosen intermediary, that Lebanon was included in the ceasefire it agreed to, and then immediately backed Israel bombing Lebanon anyway.

Iran’s parliamentary speaker came out and listed the three specific clauses the U.S. violated before negotiations even formally began.

One: Israel continuing to strike Lebanon, in violation of the ceasefire’s explicit geographic scope.

Two: a U.S. drone entering Iranian airspace, which was shot down.

Three: the U.S. denying Iran’s right to uranium enrichment, which was included in the sixth clause of the framework that Trump himself called “a workable basis on which to negotiate.”

Three violations. Before the first formal negotiating session.

Has there ever been a more diplomatically unreliable pair of governments than the United States and Israel? The question isn’t rhetorical. Iran had to use two of its ten peace deal points just to say: when you agree to stop fighting, please actually stop fighting. That’s the baseline they’re working from.

Iran’s 10 Points, Translated for People Who’ve Been Lied To Before

Iran’s 10-point proposal is worth going through properly, because the framing of it is actually one of the more diplomatically sophisticated things to come out of this conflict. And that framing is getting buried under the noise of whether Beirut is still shaking.

Points 1 and 2: Guarantee of non-attack, and a permanent end to the war — not just a ceasefire.

Two out of ten points dedicated to saying: if you agree to stop, stop. The fact that this requires explicit, redundant diplomatic language, that Iran needs a Non-Aggression Pact with language precise enough that it can’t be reinterpreted on a Tuesday, tells you everything about the state of American credibility in the world right now. Countries used to take U.S. agreements as binding. That era is over, and it didn’t end with Biden.

Point 3: End to Israeli strikes on Lebanon.

Which Israel immediately violated. Iran’s position here isn’t purely about solidarity with Lebanese civilians, though the 80 dead in a single day are real people, not an abstraction. It’s also cold strategic logic: if Iran accepts a deal that leaves its allied forces in Lebanon to be bombed into rubble, every armed group that came to Iran’s aid during this conflict, in Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon, is watching. They came to Iran’s aid when Iran was cornered. If Iran walks away from a deal that abandons them, the message is received. That network doesn’t get rebuilt.

Iran understood this. Washington is betting it doesn’t matter.

Point 4: Lift all U.S. sanctions on Iran.

This is the crown jewel and everyone knows it. Iran has been under sanctions for the better part of 50 years. Even a partial lifting unlocks a dam. Chinese investment floods in. Russian capital follows. Global South trade deals that have been sitting on the shelf suddenly become viable. And here’s the part that will make certain people deeply uncomfortable: American companies would want a piece of it too. Chevron, the oil majors, infrastructure firms, if sanctions lift, they will be on the phone within the week.

Which is, strategically, not the worst outcome for Iran, because an America with financial stakes inside Iran is an America with reasons not to bomb Iran again. Iran knows this. It’s not naive. It’s a trap with good intentions.

Point 5: End to all regional fighting against Iranian allies.

Points 3 and 5 together are Iran saying: Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, all of it stops. Israel doesn’t get to interpret the ceasefire as covering Iran while leaving its proxy war in Lebanon fully operational. That’s not a ceasefire. That’s a carve-out for ongoing ethnic cleansing.

Points 6 through 10: The Strait of Hormuz. All five of them.

Half the peace deal. And this is where the diplomatic architecture gets genuinely interesting.

Iran will reopen the Strait, but with a $2 million fee per ship transiting through. The fees split between Iran and Oman. Iran establishes rules for safe passage. Iran uses those fees for reconstruction instead of demanding direct war reparations from America.

Read that again slowly.

Iran is not asking the United States to write a check. It’s not demanding Germany-1919-style reparations with America’s name on the invoice. It’s saying: ships pay a toll to use waters that Iran now controls, Iran and Oman split the revenue, and Iran rebuilds its bombed infrastructure with that money.

This is war reparations. That is precisely what this is. But it’s been packaged with enough diplomatic cushioning that America can almost pretend it isn’t losing, which is exactly why it might actually work. The U.S. doesn’t have to publicly admit defeat. The American public doesn’t get a headline that says Iran Demands Payment for War America Started. Instead it’s framed as a regional transit fee, split with a Gulf-adjacent American ally, for a waterway that carries 20% of global oil.

Iran gets paid. Iran controls Hormuz. Iran emerges from this with a permanent revenue stream tied to a fifth of the world’s oil supply, something no nation has ever held before.

And America gets to call it a deal.

What “Ceasefire” Actually Means Right Now

What seems to have actually been agreed, beneath the language of the Pakistani statement, beneath Trump’s claim that it’s a “workable basis”, is not a ceasefire in any meaningful sense. It’s a no-escalation agreement.

Trump won’t bomb power plants and bridges. Iran won’t feel obligated to respond in kind. Both sides are still firing. Israeli strikes on Lebanese civilians are still happening. The Hezbollah forces in the south of Lebanon are reportedly still defending themselves against Israeli ground troops. And Iran’s parliamentary speaker has gone on record saying the U.S. has already violated three clauses of the framework before the formal talks in Islamabad even begin this Friday.

This is the situation. Not peace. Not war. Something in between that mostly benefits Israel, which is using the ambiguity to maximize territorial gain in southern Lebanon, toward the Litani River, possibly further, while everyone else is nominally standing down.

The Larger Question Nobody’s Asking Out Loud

Other nations are watching this. Carefully. The burning question sitting underneath all the analysis, the one that foreign ministries in the Global South are quietly asking, is this: if you stand your ground against the United States, how does it end?

Because Iran has stood its ground. The ground invasion failed. The regime-change fantasy, the Netanyahu video montage of replacement leaders, the Mossad-fomented uprisings that never materialized, the Kurdish ground front that didn’t open, all of it collapsed under contact with reality. And now the United States is sitting at a table, through Pakistani intermediaries, discussing a 10-point deal written by the country it was trying to destroy six weeks ago.

Russia controls 11% of the world’s oil supply and is considered an undisputed world power largely on that basis. Iran just demonstrated to the world that it can effectively control 20%. Double that. And it did it by surviving, not by winning in any conventional military sense, just by not losing, which against the United States, at this point in history, is the same thing.

The transition from American unipolar dominance toward something else, a multipolar world shaped by the U.S., China, Russia, and now apparently Iran, isn’t happening in some distant theoretical future. It’s happening in the Strait of Hormuz. It’s happening in the failed situation room pitch from February 11th. It’s happening in the Pakistani tweet with the U.S. draft still visible in the metadata.

It’s happening in the gap between what the ceasefire statement said and what Israel did 100 strikes later.

The One Sliver of Hope (If You Squint)

The Iranians’ 10-point deal is actually structured to rescue the American empire from something worse. It keeps the dollar as the global reserve currency, because U.S. guarantees of maritime traffic would nominally continue. It keeps Gulf oil flowing. It gives Trump a face-saving off-ramp: my pressure worked, they came to the table, I made a deal, we won.

If Trump takes it, and as of April 8th he has called it a “workable basis”, he gets to claim victory over something his own CIA director called farcical six weeks ago. The world, which is genuinely terrified of what this man might do next to food supply chains and global shipping routes, would exhale. Loudly. Collectively.

He would still go down as one of the most destructive actors in modern geopolitical history. The damage is already done. The dead in Iran, in Lebanon, in Gaza, they don’t un-die because a deal gets signed on a Friday in Islamabad. The precedents set, the norms shattered, the diplomatic architecture torched, none of that repairs itself.

But there’s a version of this week where nobody else dies at this scale. Where the escalation stops before it becomes something that can’t be stopped. Where the 10 points get negotiated down to 7 or 8 and something gets signed and the Strait reopens under new terms that reflect the reality of who actually controls it now.

That’s the hope. It’s thin. It requires a man who posts genocidal threats on Easter Sunday to read a diplomatic document and decide it works for him, and then, crucially, to mean it.

Meanwhile, Israel is bombing Beirut.

Friday’s talks in Islamabad are the next moment to watch. Keep your eyes on whether Lebanon stays in the framework, that’s the tell. If the U.S. lets Israel continue to carve up Lebanon while claiming the ceasefire is holding, Iran’s parliamentary speaker has already told you what happens next. He wasn’t being subtle.

More as this develops. Tip jar link below if you find this useful, independent analysis of this kind doesn’t pay for itself.

Sources: Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif ceasefire statement (April 8, 2026); Iran parliamentary speaker statement on three ceasefire violations; Lebanon Health Ministry casualty figures; IDF statement on Beirut strikes; Reuters reporting on Hezbollah ceasing fire before Israeli strikes resumed; Trump public statements on Iran deal framework; AP reporting on Strait of Hormuz closure.

About Aalia:

I’m a writer, organizer, and the founder of independent media, the Liberation Project.

My work sits at the intersection of social justice, policy, politics, and tech.

I started out in campus climate organizing, taking complicated science and turning it into language people could actually act on, pushing for real systems change rooted in degrowth.

Now I also focus on state violence, genocide, ecocide, war, policing, ICE, everything that shapes how people live and survive.

And honestly, this work keeps going because readers support it.

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