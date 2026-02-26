Liberation Project

This is what RCMP commonly have done to Indigenous peoples in Canada, dropped them miles from town in remote areas, without coats in sub-zero weather, so they must freeze to death. These sadistic politices/practices must end. We need new kinds of governments. All we get is the status quo pushed to its end game, and it’s foul. We don’t ever see “trickle down” decency, do we? If we get a decent govt, we don’t see that suddenly affect police forces, do we?

Another murder!

