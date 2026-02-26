Please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support keeps this whole thing going, from organizing on the ground to covering the ICE crackdown and covering stories corporate media ignores. Support independent, people-powered journalism at a time when we really can’t afford silence or spin.

His name was Nurul Amin Shah Alam. He was 56 years old, nearly blind, no vision in one eye, a few feet of blur in the other. He was a husband. A father of two sons. He was Rohingya, a Muslim minority from Myanmar that the United Nations, formally designated as victims of genocide, mass killings, village burnings, rape as a weapon of war, over 700,000 people driven from their homes into Bangladesh. He survived all of it.

He made it to Buffalo, New York.

And then agents of U.S. Customs and Border Protection dropped him alone, in the dark, in February, five miles from his house, without his walking stick, without notifying his lawyer or his family, and drove away.

Six days later, his body was found on a street.

This is not a story about immigration policy. It is a story about what these agencies are, what they were built to do, and who they were built to do it to.

In February 2025, Shah Alam got lost on a walk near his home. He was using a curtain rod he’d bought as a mobility aid because he could barely see. He wandered onto someone’s porch. Police were called. He didn’t understand their commands, he spoke no English. They tased him. They charged him with trespassing and “weapon possession” for the curtain rod. He spent close to a year in Erie County jail for that.

A nearly blind refugee, in jail for a year, for carrying a stick.

By early 2026 his case was resolved, a misdemeanor plea structured specifically to clear his immigration detainer. He posted bail. He was going home to his family. Instead, Border Patrol took custody of him at the county jail at 4:39 p.m. on February 19. CBP determined he could not be deported because of his protected refugee status. They had no legal authority to hold him or remove him.

So at 8 p.m., they dropped him at a Tim Hortons in the Black Rock neighborhood — miles from where his family lived, at a address CBP had on file that was already outdated. Below freezing. Dark. A man who could not see, could not read a street sign, could not ask a stranger for help.

They drove away.

His lawyer Benjamin Macaluso of the Legal Aid Bureau was not called. His family was not called. No one ensured he had a way home, or that anyone knew he’d been released. When his family reported him missing and a case was opened, it was closed for hours by a detective who assumed Shah Alam was sitting in ICE detention in Batavia. The machinery of the state had already forgotten it had discarded him.

His family searched for six days.

Shah Alam was found dead on the first block of Perry Street on Tuesday evening.

The Erie County Medical Examiner called it “health-related” and ruled out homicide and exposure. DHS and local media have carried that framing without interrogating it. So let’s interrogate it: what does “health-related” mean for a visually impaired man with no walking stick, no means of navigation, no English, abandoned in subfreezing temperatures for nearly a week? The cause of death may read natural. The cause of that natural death has a name — and it is negligence, abandonment, and deliberate indifference to a human being in state custody.

When a government agency takes someone into custody, it assumes a legal and moral duty of care. CBP knew Shah Alam was disabled. They knew he didn’t speak English. They knew he had no way to navigate independently. They made a choice — not an oversight, a choice — to leave him at a coffee shop and consider their obligation discharged.

Here is how CBP described that choice in their official statement:

“Border Patrol agents offered Mr. Alam a courtesy ride, which he chose to accept to a coffee shop, determined to be a warm, safe location near his last known address, rather than be released directly from the Border Patrol station. He showed no signs of distress, mobility issues, or disabilities requiring special assistance.”

A nearly blind man. No signs of disabilities. A Tim Hortons five miles from his family in the dark in February. A warm, safe location.

That statement was written by human beings who were not embarrassed to write it. That is the culture inside these agencies right now. That is what accountability-free enforcement looks like when it is asked to explain itself.

Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan called it “unprofessional and inhumane.” Governor Kathy Hochul said CBP “failed basic humanity.” Rohingya community advocate Imran Fazel said: “We never thought anyone would experience anything like this since coming to the United States. It doesn’t make me feel safe in a country like this.”

Sit with that last statement. This man’s community survived a genocide. They came here. And the death of Nurul Amin Shah Alam has made a refugee advocate feel unsafe in the country that was supposed to be sanctuary. The circle doesn’t just close, it indicts.

ICE was created in 2003 from the ruins of post-9/11 panic. It was built on the legal scaffolding of the War on Terror, inside a political climate of explicit anti-Muslim fear-mongering, designed from the first day to function as a deportation and detention force aimed primarily at Muslim, Black, and Brown communities. DHS, the department that houses both ICE and CBP, was constructed around the same logic: that certain bodies, certain religions, certain origins are inherently suspect and require a dedicated apparatus of surveillance and removal.

This is not an institution that drifted off course. There is no better version of ICE waiting to be unlocked through reform. Its founding purpose was the targeting of people like Nurul Amin Shah Alam, a Muslim man, with no English, no resources, and no political constituency to protect him. He was precisely the person these agencies were architected to treat as disposable.

Six immigrants have died in ICE or CBP custody since the start of this year alone. Each death gets a press statement. No prosecutions. No accountability. No consequences whatsoever for the agents or officials involved. And so it continues, because when cruelty carries no cost, it becomes standard operating procedure.

ICE and DHS must be abolished and prosecuted. Every mechanism of pressure, every legal challenge, every act of organized resistance against these agencies is not only justified, it is necessary.

Sources: Investigative Post, CBS News, Al Jazeera, Democracy Now!, Newsweek, Buffalo News, U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, U.S. State Department Bureau of Democracy Human Rights and Labor, Human Rights Watch, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

