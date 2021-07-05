Join Aalia and the brilliantly outspoken Uju Asika as they delve into conversations surrounding parenting and race. Born in Nigeria, Uju grew up in the UK and has lived and worked in London, New York and Lagos. She is a multi award-nominated blogger, screenwriter and creative consultant. A former journalist, she’s written for numerous publications and select literary anthologies. She is the author of “Bringing Up Race: How to Raise a Kind Child in a Prejudiced World” and her book has been deemed “a must-read for parents, educators, and anyone looking to raise kinder children.”
Sustainably Speaking Podcast
Welcome to Sustainably Speaking, hosted by Aalia Mauro, a serial entrepreneur and sustainability expert. Join us as we explore the untold dimensions where sustainability meets business. In candid conversations with business leaders, sustainability experts, and thought leaders, Aalia delves into the intersection of environmental consciousness and business strategy to provide invaluable insights into building environmentally-friendly brands and exceptional products. Thank you for tuning in.Welcome to Sustainably Speaking, hosted by Aalia Mauro, a serial entrepreneur and sustainability expert. Join us as we explore the untold dimensions where sustainability meets business. In candid conversations with business leaders, sustainability experts, and thought leaders, Aalia delves into the intersection of environmental consciousness and business strategy to provide invaluable insights into building environmentally-friendly brands and exceptional products. Thank you for tuning in.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode