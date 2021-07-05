Liberation Project

Sustainably Speaking Podcast
Bringing Up Race
Bringing Up Race

Aalia Mauro
Jul 05, 2021

Join Aalia and the brilliantly outspoken Uju Asika as they delve into conversations surrounding parenting and race. Born in Nigeria, Uju grew up in the UK and has lived and worked in London, New York and Lagos. She is a multi award-nominated blogger, screenwriter and creative consultant. A former journalist, she’s written for numerous publications and select literary anthologies. She is the author of “Bringing Up Race: How to Raise a Kind Child in a Prejudiced World” and her book has been deemed “a must-read for parents, educators, and anyone looking to raise kinder children.”

