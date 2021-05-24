Bridging Entrepreneurship & Eco-Lifestyle

Join Aalia and serial ecopreneur Marci Zaroff as they delve into the importance of sustainable living which includes many aspects of our lives spanning from nutrition to fashion to business. Marci coined the term “eco-fashion” and is an internationally recognized eco-lifestyle expert, educator, innovator, and author. Having founded several companies including MetaWear and The Institute for Integrative Nutrition, Marci has been instrumental in driving authenticity, environmental leadership, and social justice worldwide for nearly three decades.
Welcome to Sustainably Speaking, hosted by Aalia Mauro, a serial entrepreneur and sustainability expert. Join us as we explore the untold dimensions where sustainability meets business. In candid conversations with business leaders, sustainability experts, and thought leaders, Aalia delves into the intersection of environmental consciousness and business strategy to provide invaluable insights into building environmentally-friendly brands and exceptional products. Thank you for tuning in.
