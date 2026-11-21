In November 2025, Donald Trump’s AI czar David Sacks posted that “there will be no federal bailout for AI.” He was right in the narrowest possible sense. Nobody in Washington is going to vote on a TARP-style check for Anthropic, OpenAI or Meta, because nobody has to.

Six months later, Nasdaq quietly rewrote the rules of its flagship index. Since May 1, 2026, a newly listed company big enough to rank among the top 40 can be added to the Nasdaq-100 after 15 trading days, skipping the old three-month seasoning period. More than $800 billion tracks that index. Funds like QQQ don’t get a vote. They buy.

Anthropic priced its IPO at $83 a share on November 18, above its own range, and raised $81.3 billion, the largest IPO on record, at a valuation of roughly $1.5 trillion. According to Bloomberg, it’s on track to join the Nasdaq-100 at the open on Monday, December 21.

Most of the IPO shares went to existing investors and large asset managers. They’ll park them in their index strategies and ETFs and won’t lend them out for short selling. Retail got 13%. More than half of institutional orders got zero allocation, and I’ve been told those buyers haven’t been spotted picking up in the open market what they didn’t get in the IPO.

So market makers have to pump the price to entice retail to buy.

The company is being reported as “worth $1.5 trillion” or more. That’s an obvious deception. Anthropic has 13.2 billion shares (Class A plus Class N common stock), and only 980 million of them were offered to the public. So over 92.5% of Anthropic’s shares have never been released into the open market. Nobody in public markets bought any of them, which means there’s been no legitimate price discovery for the bulk of the company.

Instead, the price the public paid for a very limited 7.4% of the shares (artificial scarcity) was CARRIED OVER and applied to 100% of the company, even though about 12.2 billion shares have never been priced in any public market.

If Anthropic released 100% of its common stock to public markets, my guess is the price would plummet much closer to $5 a share. That’s a long way from the $83 announced at the IPO, and the $97 it closed at on day one.

Create a lot of buzz, add artificial scarcity, and the price of whatever you’re selling gets bid up to an artificial high. Think Cabbage Patch Dolls, but with the perma-smirk of Dario Amodei.

Claiming that ALL SHARES of Anthropic are worth the same price as the 7.4% offered to the public is sleight-of-hand hucksterism and deception.

Think of it this way. If Anthropic offered just one million shares to the public at $1,000 each, and kept all its other shares off the market, would Anthropic suddenly be a $13.2 TRILLION company?

Of course not. That would be stupid. But that’s exactly how this offering is being rolled out, just with more shares.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both fell hard on Thursday. That tells you there wasn’t extra liquidity in the market to absorb the ANT 0.00% ↑ IPO, and it might end up being the very last one of this AI bubble.

And let’s not forget that in a little over a month, Democrats take control of Congress and of key states like Texas, with a strong mandate from voters to rein in the wild data center buildout and the financial speculation around it.

Lets talk numbers

Revenue for the first half of 2026 was $16.3 billion. Through the first nine months of the year it reached $33.2 billion, up 1,206%. By any historical standard that is absurd growth.

The net loss for the first half was $80.7 billion. Most of that, about $72.4 billion, is a non-cash accounting charge: the company had to mark up the value of convertible notes it issued to Amazon and Google as its own private valuation shot toward $965 billion. Strip that out and the loss is roughly $8.4 billion in six months. The third-quarter update pushed the nine-month net loss to $104 billion, $94.3 billion of it a paper charge; running the business lost $1.3 billion, and operations brought in $6.6 billion of cash. Hold onto that detail, because it means the better Anthropic does on paper, the more it technically owes its two biggest backers.

One more line from the amended filing: between 5% and 7% of revenue in the first nine months came from customers violating its usage policies or commercial terms, and the company warned that tougher enforcement could weigh on growth.

The company had $131.7 billion in cash and short-term investments at the end of June. It also has, according to the filing, about $895.4 billion in future infrastructure commitments, with $69.8 billion due within 12 months and $447.5 billion before the end of 2030. The November 10 amendment raised the total to about $900.9 billion. As the American Prospect read the S-1, as much as 80% of those commitments can’t be cancelled and are owed “regardless of actual usage.”

So the company has signed up to spend close to a trillion dollars it doesn’t have, mostly to the same handful of companies.

Same money, round and round

Here’s where it stops being a company and starts being a circuit diagram.

Amazon has put at least $18 billion into Anthropic, mostly as convertible notes and non-voting preferred stock. As of September 30, Amazon was carrying that position at $92.5 billion in preferred shares plus another $146.2 billion in convertible notes. Anthropic, meanwhile, has committed at least $110 billion to Amazon Web Services. Amazon hands over cash, Anthropic hands it back for chips and cloud, Amazon books it as revenue, and then Amazon marks up its stake because the company it’s selling to is worth more. Andy Jassy gets to show Wall Street AWS growth and a paper gain of well over $200 billion from the same relationship.

Google does the same dance with slightly different steps. It agreed to invest up to $40 billion, $10 billion immediately and $30 billion contingent on performance milestones. Anthropic in turn agreed to spend about $200 billion with Google Cloud over five years, a single commitment that by The Information’s reporting makes up more than 40% of the backlog Google showed its own investors. Then there’s $161 billion in non-cancellable Google-designed chips leased through Broadcom. Google’s very first loan to Anthropic, back in 2023, carried 10% annual interest. Generous.

And the hyperscalers take a toll on the way out as well. In 2025, 47% of Anthropic’s revenue, about $2.16 billion, flowed through the Amazon and Google cloud marketplaces, up from 11% in 2023, and Anthropic paid over $350 million in distribution fees to the platforms. In the first nine months of 2026, cloud marketplaces still accounted for roughly 44% of revenue. So Amazon and Google are Anthropic’s investors, its landlords, its distributors, its payment processors and, because they both build their own models, its competitors. Five jobs, one relationship, and the S-1 caps their ownership at 12% for Amazon and 14.99% for Google so that neither technically controls anything.

Then came the IPO itself. Alongside it, seven companies agreed to buy $26 billion of Anthropic stock at the IPO price: Nvidia and Google $10 billion each, AMD $2.5 billion, Broadcom, Micron and Microsoft $1 billion each, and TSMC $500 million. Every one of them sells Anthropic chips, cloud or the parts that go into them. Google, Microsoft and Broadcom put in $12 billion between them, and the same filing names $329.7 billion that Anthropic has committed to spend with those three, 27.5 times as much. The suppliers are buying the customer so the customer can keep buying from the suppliers.

The same loop runs across the whole sector. Contracts with Anthropic and OpenAI now account for more than half of the roughly $2 trillion in cloud backlogs at the major cloud providers. When Meta announced in October that it would raise up to $95 billion by selling stock after its free cash flow went negative, the buyers who lined up included Nvidia, AMD and Broadcom, which are the companies that sell Meta its chips. The chipmakers fund the customer so the customer can buy the chips. The Washington Post’s headline on October 27 summed up the whole sector: “AI companies are desperate for cash and don’t know where it will come from.” OpenAI went looking for $30 billion at a $1.4 trillion valuation, cut its price to $1.25 trillion, and had about $11 billion committed by November 6.

You buy the risk, they keep the vote

Here’s what you get if you buy a share of ANT. One vote, out of a pool capped at 49.9%.

Anthropic’s seven co-founders, including Dario and Daniela Amodei, hold a single Class F share through an LLC that carries a fixed 50.1% of the stockholder vote. It has no economic value, and it doesn’t dilute however many new shares are issued. Each founder owns roughly 1.8% of the company, by Forbes’ estimate. On top of that, a Long-Term Benefit Trust, which includes former Federal Reserve chair Ben Bernanke, elects a majority of the board through its own single share. The structure means the founders can sell or donate up to 98% of their stock and keep control, as long as three of them stay in.

Damodaran called the share structure so self-serving “that it would put Kim Jong Un to shame.” That’s a finance professor, not an activist. The playbook is borrowed from Palantir, where Peter Thiel, Alex Karp and Stephen Cohen kept up to 49.999999% of the vote through the same kind of Class F share. The public benefit corporation label adds a clause letting management make decisions that hurt the share price in the name of the mission. Anthropic says so itself: its governance structure could lead to decisions that conflict with shareholders’ financial interests. You carry the risk and the founders carry the conscience.

The founders have pledged to give away 80% of their wealth, and some of them have already turned part of it into cash. In an April 2026 tender, a syndicate of investors bought 179,883,540 shares for $4,661,437,298, at $25.91 a share. The S-1 names Dario Amodei, Daniela Amodei, CFO Krishna Rao and Holden Karnofsky, Daniela’s husband, among the sellers, without saying how much each sold. In the IPO itself, each of the seven co-founders sold another 3.38 million shares, and each still holds between 230 and 240 million, worth about $20 billion apiece at $83.

The cloud that runs an occupation

The two companies collecting the most from Anthropic’s compute bill are Amazon and Google. They’re also the two companies that signed Project Nimbus, the $1.2 billion cloud and AI contract with the Israeli government and military, signed in 2021. That contract bars them from denying service to any Israeli government entity, including the military. A joint Guardian and +972 investigation found Israel had demanded a covert “winking mechanism”, coded payments to signal when foreign courts requested its data, and that both companies accepted. The same data centers, the same quarterly earnings calls, and now the same windfall from an AI IPO. The cash an index fund pays for ANT ends up, in part, as AWS and Google Cloud revenue, which is also the infrastructure running an occupation and a genocide that United Nations experts have named as such.

The Pentagon fight belongs here too, and it cuts in a direction worth being precise about. In February, Anthropic refused to let its models be used for mass domestic surveillance or fully autonomous weapons. Trump ordered every federal agency to stop using its products, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth designated it a “supply chain risk,” a label previously reserved for foreign adversaries, then declared that no military contractor could do any commercial business with the company. OpenAI signed its own Pentagon deal within hours. OpenAI president Greg Brockman had recently given $25 million to MAGA Inc., and Amodei said his refusal to praise or donate to Trump contributed to the punishment. So the one red line the company drew is the thing the empire punished it for, and the competitor that wrote the cheque took the contract.

None of that makes Anthropic a peace project. At the time of the blacklist, Claude was central to Palantir’s Maven Smart System, which Bloomberg’s sources said was providing real-time targeting for military operations against Iran. The Washington Post reported that Maven, powered by Claude, proposed “hundreds” of targets ahead of the first strikes. Headlines that same week reported that Claude was being used in the Iran war by the US military. The S-1 now lists the dispute as a risk that could cause “material revenue losses.” The objection on file is to two specific uses, while the war machine stays a revenue line.

1.3 billion shares, one afternoon

The market seriously underestimated how much liquidity this IPO would need. This was not a conventional IPO.

Not a normal IPO: 1.3 billion shares

Anthropic sold 980 million shares at $83, raising $81.3 billion, with underwriters holding an option on 147 million more. A traditional IPO locks insiders up for about 180 days. Here, non-founder executives, directors and current and former employees were allowed to sell up to 10% of their locked-up holdings on day one, which made as many as 315 million more shares eligible for sale the moment trading began. That’s nearly 1.3 billion shares of potential supply, with more on the way: another 35% unlocks after the full-year 2026 results, and the rest around May 2027. NBC reported that employee sales were an early contributor to the heavy first-day volume.

So the market is being asked to absorb an extraordinary amount of stock at a roughly $1.5 trillion valuation, for a company that has yet to show a profit. The question isn’t whether investors want exposure to AI. It’s whether there’s enough cash to absorb this much supply without forcing selling everywhere else. Institutions don’t have unlimited capital. Anyone who wants to buy ANT needs cash, and that money doesn’t come out of nowhere. They get it by selling what they already own: stocks, crypto, metals. Money flowing into Anthropic may be coming straight out of Nvidia, semiconductors and other existing positions. On debut day, the S&P 500, the Nasdaq and the Dow all closed more than 2% lower.

Global Crossing did this first

In the late 1990s, telecom companies like Global Crossing and Qwest swapped network capacity with each other to book revenue that looked like demand, built far more fibre than anyone needed, and went public at valuations the cash flows never justified. Global Crossing filed for bankruptcy in 2002. The fibre stayed in the ground. The executives kept what they’d sold, and the losses landed on pension funds and retail shareholders who’d bought the story at the top. In 2008 the losses were bigger and the rescue went to the banks, through TARP, while families lost their homes. The pattern holds every time: profits get privatised while the build-out runs, and losses get socialised when it stops, through whichever channel the public can’t refuse.

Nasdaq’s fast-entry rule is that channel, installed in advance.

Exit liquidity

All year I warned that the AI boom would eventually need regular people to hold the bag, and on Thursday they lined up to do it.

Who gets in, and at what price

The insiders sold in April at $25.91. The IPO funds and the seven suppliers got in at $83. The stock opened at $111.50, touched $114.99, and closed at $97.17. Anyone who bought at the open was down about 13% by the close, and about 15% from the day’s high. Wall Street has a name for that: exit liquidity.

None of this broke a rule, and Anthropic’s revenue growth is real. The system rewards whoever gets the shares first, and small investors almost never get them first. Insiders can already sell up to 10% of their stock, with more unlocking over the next year, so today’s buyers will have plenty of company on the sell side.

This company is worth zero dollars. Letting it IPO at this point is kerosene on a dumpster fire. Anthropic is a literal cult that thinks money won’t matter because Claude will fix everything when it springs into “superintelligence.”

Then they fast-track the power

The Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act, BAAJA, isn’t affordable and isn’t about jobs. It fast-tracks the power plants, gas pipelines and transmission lines that data centers need to plug in. The thing slowing down AI right now is power: some data center developers wait as long as seven years to get connected. BAAJA makes the wait shorter and the lawsuits go away.

Here’s what’s actually in it. Federal regulators get expanded authority to permit interstate power lines directly. Gas pipelines get a broad environmental exemption. If a pipeline gets approved illegally, you used to have six years to sue. Now you get 150 days, and even if you win, the judge can’t stop construction. Tribes get 30 days to defend their burial grounds before the bulldozers come.

Anthropic has signed up for $900.9 billion in compute commitments, most of it impossible to cancel. Every one of those dollars needs a powered building. It raised $81.3 billion in the biggest IPO in history, and BAAJA makes sure the power shows up on time to spend it. The Senate advanced it 65 to 31 on November 18, the day before the IPO. Then it passed 62 to 33 late on November 19, the day ANT started trading, with nearly every Republican and 15 Democrats voting yes, and without a single Senate hearing. As Naomi Klein put it, that is not a coincidence.

Two weeks earlier, voters gave them the middle finger. Data centers were at the center of the election, and voters across the country resoundingly rejected them. Then the lame-duck Senate, some of whom had already lost their seats, used the time before the new Congress is sworn in to do exactly the opposite of what people voted for.

Who’s voting on it? Forbes found at least 26 senators with money in the data center buildout. Number one on that list is Sheldon Whitehouse, at $2.1 million to $8.6 million. He co-wrote the bill. Across Congress, at least 106 members or their families hold investments in AI, chips, cloud and data centers: 62 Republicans and 43 Democrats. Both parties, same portfolio. Trump traded in at least 25 companies tied to data center construction or real estate leasing.

Should members of Congress be invested in these stocks? Obviously not. They’re invested in them, and they’re funded by them.

Meanwhile, the people paying for it are you. Residential electricity is up 42% in five years. Maryland families are paying up to $216 a year more because of data center demand. As the Senate moved to vote, nearly 100 Native organizations were begging them to stop.

So here’s the pattern. The public pays for the power on the way up through their bills. Then pension funds and index funds buy the stock. And when the bubble pops, the losses land on the same people. Klein calls it what it is: Anthropic is already being bailed out.

Here’s what you do. The House has to pass the Senate’s exact version before January 3. If it doesn’t, the bill dies, and the new Congress you just elected gets to start over. Even Jefferies, a Wall Street bank, says enactment is unlikely without a clear House strategy. Republicans hate data centers too, so call no matter who your rep is.

What you can actually do:

✅ Call your House rep about BAAJA. The Capitol switchboard is 202-224-3121. Give your zip code, ask for your representative, and say: “Vote no on BAAJA. It passed the Senate with no hearing and gives data centers permanent permits.” If they won’t commit, ask them to at least strip Title III, the section that cuts tribes out.

✅ Check how your senators voted. Final passage was Senate roll call 270 on November 19. If they voted yes, call them and say you saw it.

✅ Look up what your reps own. Search their names on the House disclosure site and the Senate eFD site. Capitol Trades and Quiver show the same filings in an easier view. Members have to report trades over $1,000 within 45 days.

✅ Ask for a real stock ban. The House passed the Stop Insider Trading Act 232-198 on July 22, and it lets members keep the stock they already own. It stalled in the Senate. Democrats say they’ll pass a ban in 2027, and they haven’t said whether it will cover the president. Ask your reps to back a bill that bans owning individual stocks, covers spouses and the president, and sets a deadline to sell. The Moody-Gillibrand bill gives members 180 days.

✅ Follow the campaign money. FEC.gov and OpenSecrets show who funds your reps. Look for tech companies, utilities and their PACs.

✅ Go local. County zoning boards approve data centers. State utility commissions decide who pays for the grid upgrades. Both take public comments. That’s where projects actually get stopped.

Before December 11: get it out of your retirement account

You own Anthropic and SpaceX if your fund tracks the Nasdaq-100, a Russell index or a total-market index. You don’t own them through an S&P 500 fund. The index your fund follows decides it, so that’s the first thing to check.

Index your fund followsSpaceXAnthropicCommon fundsNasdaq-100In since July 7, at 1.3%Expected Dec 21QQQ, QQQMRussell 1000 / 3000In since June 29Expected Dec 14, if FTSE Russell confirms it’s eligibleIWB and other Russell fundsTotal market (Morningstar, formerly CRSP)In since June 18, under 0.2%Fast entry about a week after the IPOVTI, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index FundS&P 500Out until at least June 2027Out while it’s losing moneyVOO, SPY, IVV, FXAIX

The S&P 500 kept its rules. A company has to be listed for 12 months and show positive earnings over the last four quarters. Anthropic lost $104 billion in nine months, so it doesn’t qualify.

Your 401(k) checklist

✅ Log in to your 401(k) and write down every fund you hold.

✅ Look up each fund’s fact sheet. Find the line called “benchmark” or “index”.

✅ If you’re in a target-date fund, check its holdings. Most hold a total-market fund, so you own a small slice of both companies.

✅ If you want out, move the stock part of your money into the S&P 500 index fund, if your plan offers one. Moving money inside a 401(k) isn’t taxed.

✅ Change your future contributions too. Your current balance and your new paychecks are two separate settings.

✅ Check if your plan has a “brokerage window”. That lets you pick funds outside the main menu.

✅ If your plan has no S&P 500 option, email HR or your plan administrator and ask for one. Employers pick the fund menu, and the law (ERISA) requires them to act solely in your interest.

What switching won’t fix

The S&P 500 still holds Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, Nvidia and Broadcom. Those are the companies Anthropic owes $900.9 billion to. You’ll be out of the two IPO stocks and still in the loop.

In most total-market funds both companies are a small slice. SpaceX entered VTI at under 0.2%. In QQQ it’s bigger, because the Nasdaq-100 counts every share, including the ones that can’t be traded yet.

Bond or stable-value funds avoid stocks entirely. They also grow more slowly, so think about your timeline first. I’m not a financial advisor. This explains how the funds work, and what you do with your money is your call.

If you have a pension

You don’t pick the investments. The fund’s board and staff do. You can still push.

✅ Find out who runs it: a state retirement system, a union fund or your employer.

✅ Ask in writing whether the fund holds SpaceX or Anthropic, through index funds or private deals before the IPO.

✅ Public pension boards hold public meetings, usually with a public comment slot. Show up and ask on the record.

✅ Talk to your union. On many union and public funds, workers’ reps sit on the board.

The December dates

If you’re switching funds, do it before December 11. That’s the first big index buy.

Nov 27 Expected fast entry into total-market indexes VTI and other total-market funds

Dec 11, after the close Russell adds Anthropic, if it confirms Anthropic is eligible Russell 1000 and 3000 funds

Dec 14, at the open Anthropic counts as part of the Russell indexes

Dec 18, at the closeLast trading day before the Nasdaq-100 changeQQQ, QQQM and every Nasdaq-100 fund

Dec 21, at the openAnthropic joins the Nasdaq-100. Bloomberg reports this as expected. It isn’t finalAfter FY26 resultsInsiders can sell another 35% of their sharesAround May 2027The rest of that group’s shares unlock

The November 27 date is my count of five trading days after the IPO. Nobody has announced it.

✅ Put in any fund switch a few days early. Most 401(k) trades go through at the end-of-day price, and some take one or two business days.

✅ Check your plan’s trading rules. Funds often block you from moving back in for 30, 60 or 90 days after you leave. Vanguard’s rule is 60 days.

✅ If you hold QQQ in a regular brokerage account, selling can trigger capital gains tax. Check what you’d owe before you sell.

✅ Tell people. Most 401(k) savers don’t know which index they’re in. Send them this.

✅ Tell your representatives you want the fast-entry rule reviewed before a company that warns of existential risk is pumped into retirement accounts automatically.

The Nasdaq-100 counts all of Anthropic’s shares, including the ones that can’t be traded yet. To make room, Nasdaq-100 funds sell a sliver of everything else they hold. Your fund buys Anthropic in the same weeks the insiders get closer to selling theirs.

Here’s how this ends. Anthropic rides the post-IPO hype straight up to a casual $2.5 trillion valuation in a few weeks. Then it gets fast-tracked into the Nasdaq-100, and every 401(k) tracking that index has to buy it at the absolute top. Nobody asks you. Your fund just does it. Then Dario and his team of “safety experts” dump their bags. Meanwhile your 401(k) gets drained dry.

Think about that for a second. We’re supposed to invest in a company building technology that could eliminate millions of jobs, leave people dependent on government assistance, and potentially threaten humanity itself.

Good luck to everyone buying shares. I’m out.

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