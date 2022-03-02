And Justice for All

Join Aalia and environmentalist Isaias Hernandez as they discuss the topics of environmental and social justice. They highlight the disparities that those of different racial, cultural, and socioeconomic backgrounds face with respect to the environment and various lived experiences. The two make it clear that we must challenge the status quo and provide education and equitable resources to those that face racism, classism, misogyny, environmental, social, and food injustice. Isaias is an environmental justice educator and activist from Los Angeles, CA. Growing up, he lived in a community that faced environmental injustice and it changed the way he saw the world. His platform @QueerBrownVegan is an environmental education page that exists to teach about environmentalism to anyone and everyone, with a focus on social justice and topics not traditionally covered in environmental spaces. He has a B.S. in Environmental Science from the University of California, Berkeley, and spent his college years working on a variety of diversity inclusion work in environmental spaces, academic research, and creative work. After graduating, he helped start the digital publication Alluvia Mag before becoming a full-time educator and creator.
Welcome to Sustainably Speaking, hosted by Aalia Mauro, a serial entrepreneur and sustainability expert. Join us as we explore the untold dimensions where sustainability meets business. In candid conversations with business leaders, sustainability experts, and thought leaders, Aalia delves into the intersection of environmental consciousness and business strategy to provide invaluable insights into building environmentally-friendly brands and exceptional products.
