The New York Times published a piece on May 3rd with the headline: “America Is Officially an Empire in Decline.” The writer is Christopher Caldwell, a conservative. Not a radical. Not a leftist with a newsletter. A conservative, writing in the paper that spent two decades helping manufacture consent for every adventure that got us here, and he said it plainly: the American-Israeli attack on Iran “has turned into a watershed in the decline of the American empire.”

Good morning. We already know.

Here is what strikes me about that moment, and why I can’t let it pass without comment. The Times is not catching up to the truth. The Times is catching up to the obviousness of the truth. There is a difference. The left, the anti-war movement, international observers, the countries on the receiving end of American policy — they have been saying this for decades. What changed is not the facts. What changed is that the facts are now too expensive to deny. Brent crude touched $126 a barrel last week. Gas nationally is at $4.46 a gallon. Consumer sentiment just hit its lowest recorded reading in 73 years of measurement. The American economy is starting to feel, in the body, what American foreign policy has inflicted on other bodies for generations.

Now the Times “notices.”

Let’s go back. Not far. Just to the things that should have already been obvious.

A Lancet Global Health study published last year, led by economist Francisco Rodriguez at the University of Denver, calculated the total global death toll from U.S. and EU unilateral sanctions between 1970 and 2021. Their central estimate: 38 million deaths. Over 800,000 in 2021 alone. More than half of them children and elderly. More deaths per year than from armed conflict. Not a side effect — as the study notes, citing a 1960 U.S. State Department memo on Cuba, hunger and deprivation were explicitly the objective: to bring about “hunger, desperation and overthrow of government.” They wrote that down. It is in the archives.

Brown University’s Costs of War project has documented approximately 940,000 direct deaths from violence in post-9/11 American wars. Add the indirect deaths from destroyed sanitation, collapsed health infrastructure, displacement — the figure is multiples of that. Iraq. Afghanistan. Libya. Syria. Yemen, where American weapons and logistics made the Saudi campaign possible. These were not accidents. They were chosen, resourced, marketed, and defended by the same political and media class that now expresses surprise at the consequences.

The Times told you Iraq had weapons of mass destruction. It called Libya a humanitarian intervention. It described Syrian “moderate rebels” as a coherent strategy. It called inflation “transitory” and Ukraine “winning.” And now, because the Strait of Hormuz closure is hitting American grocery bills, the paper of record runs “America Is Officially an Empire in Decline.”

Let’s be precise about what is actually happening right now. On February 28th, the United States and Israel launched surprise airstrikes on Iran, assassinating Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and eliminating Iranian military leadership. Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation. The IEA called it the largest oil supply disruption in history. The U.S. then imposed a naval blockade on all Iranian ports on April 13th. The Gulf Cooperation Council’s food supply was disrupted — the region imports over 80% of its caloric intake through the strait. Spirit Airlines became the first American carrier to cease operations due to doubled jet fuel costs.

And then, at a fundraiser in Palm Beach on May 1st, Trump described what happened when the U.S. Navy seized an Iranian cargo ship: “We land on top of it and we took over the ship. We took over the cargo, took over the oil. It’s a very profitable business.” He added, to cheers: “We’re like pirates. We’re sort of like pirates. But we’re not playing games.”

Sort of like pirates.

Journalist Mehdi Hassan observed, according to Common Dreams: “The only good thing about Trump is that he sometimes says what we all know to be true, but don’t expect an American president to say out loud.” The Iranian embassy in New Zealand posted: “No need to confess, President. The whole world already knows.”

The world always knew. That is, precisely, the point.

The historian Alfred McCoy, writing last month, reached back to Plutarch to name what is happening: “micro-militarism.” When an imperial power is in decline, its leaders mount bold military strikes in a desperate attempt to recover their fading supremacy. Instead of victory, these misadventures accelerate the collapse. Athens. Britain at Suez in 1956 — requiring an IMF bailout within weeks, the empire dissolving, its aura of invincibility gone. McCoy’s argument is that February 28th, 2026 will be remembered the way we remember Suez.

The New Statesman put it plainly: “Reopening the strait to Western shipping by military force would likely incur high American casualties, and mean the strait would revert to Iranian control as soon as American forces departed.” Trump cannot declare victory. He cannot walk away. Iran, for its part, has spent decades preparing for exactly this scenario and is absorbing the blockade with more resilience than Washington expected. On May 4th, the Iranian military warned the U.S. to keep out of Hormuz.

Moody’s Analytics puts the 12-month U.S. recession probability at 49%. Low-income household wages grew just 1% in March, against 5.6% for higher earners. The oil crisis functions like a tax. It lands hardest on households whose entire budgets are already committed to essentials.

But here is what I want to stay on, because it is the thing almost nobody is saying clearly enough.

The trillion-dollar military was never the actual source of American power. It was the enforcement arm. The real power is, and has always been, the dollar.

The petrodollar system was built in secret in 1974. Henry Kissinger went to Saudi Arabia, the U.S. promised military protection, and in return OPEC agreed to price and trade all oil in U.S. dollars. As Fortune reported in March: “The petrodollar system created a perpetual buyer for U.S. Treasury bonds in the form of oil-exporting nations.” Oil exporters accumulated dollar surpluses and recycled them into American debt. This created synthetic global demand for dollars that had nothing to do with the underlying strength of the U.S. economy. If you wanted oil, you needed dollars first. So everyone, everywhere, needed dollars. So the U.S. could borrow endlessly, run perpetual deficits, and the world kept buying American debt to access the currency they needed for energy.

That is what fifty years of military spending was actually protecting. Not democracy. Not freedom. Not the rules-based international order. The dollar. And the dollar needed oil priced in dollars. Which is why Iraq, which was moving to price oil in euros, was invaded. Why Libya, which was building a gold-backed African currency, was destroyed. Why Iran has been the target of economic warfare for decades. These are not coincidences. They are the logic of a system defending itself.

And that system is now fracturing, faster than Washington can manage.

Indian refiners are settling Russian crude purchases in Chinese yuan and UAE dirhams, bypassing the U.S. dollar entirely. Iran has begun charging yuan-denominated transit tolls for oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Saudi Arabia chose not to formally renew the petrodollar agreement in June 2024. BRICS nations are building payment infrastructure designed to bypass SWIFT entirely. The U.S. national debt crossed $39 trillion on March 18th, 2026, weeks into the Iran war, and interest costs are now the fastest-growing line item in the federal budget. The U.S. has already suffered credit downgrades from all three major ratings agencies.

Dollar dominance is eroding due to the “weaponisation” of U.S. sanctions and distrust in the financial system. The sanctions meant to protect the dollar are giving every country in the world a practical reason to build alternatives, because if it could happen to Russia’s $300 billion in frozen reserves, it could happen to anyone. The Trump administration’s strategy of escalating fossil fuel dependency and military pressure is accelerating this decline by alienating allies and pushing the Global South toward cheaper alternatives and trade with rivals like China.

Every week the strait stays closed, Asian economies are forced to test alternative supply chains and, at the margin, alternative payment mechanisms. If the crisis is resolved in weeks, those experiments are quickly abandoned. If it drags into months, habits begin to form. The dollar’s dominance is not a cliff, it is a long, slow slope, and the question the Hormuz standoff raises is not whether America falls off the edge today, but whether Trump’s handling of this crisis steepens the gradient.

This is the thing the Times will not say plainly. The war on Iran is not a miscalculation. It is a desperate attempt to reassert control over the oil infrastructure that the dollar’s value depends on, at the precise moment that infrastructure is becoming less controllable and less central to the global economy. The empire is trying to squeeze the last drop of leverage from a system that is already being routed around. As the world transitions away from fossil fuels, structural strain is placed on the demand for dollars, and the more the U.S. clings to fossil fuel dependency in order to maintain monetary dominance, the deeper the cracks become.

The decline did not start in February 2026. It started in 2003, when the Iraq invasion showed the world that American power could be spent on a lie and the consequences absorbed without accountability. It accelerated in 2008, when the financial system the U.S. presided over nearly destroyed itself and working people in dozens of countries paid the cost. It deepened in 2021, when the Afghanistan exit made the limits of American military projection undeniable. Each was a crack. What we are watching now is the cracks connecting, and connecting fast.

The polycrisis is not a metaphor. It is the literal condition in which multiple large-scale systemic failures interact, amplify each other, and compress the margin for error to nothing. War driving energy prices. Energy prices driving inflation. Inflation driving interest rates. Interest rates driving debt costs. Debt costs driving the dollar’s credibility. The dollar’s credibility driving dedollarisation. Dedollarisation reducing the U.S.’s ability to finance the next war. And round it goes.

The people who do not attend fundraisers in Palm Beach, the ones paying $4.46 for petrol, absorbing the grocery bill, watching the budget airline they could actually afford shut down at 3am, they are not in this cycle as decision-makers. They are in it as the material to be consumed. The empire extracts from them at home the same way it extracts from populations abroad. The mechanism is different. The result is the same.

“The quantum shift for the global currency architecture will happen when the petroyuan replaces the petrodollar,” analysts told Al Jazeera in January. “This event, if it does happen, will signal the end of the U.S. dollar as the global central reserve currency.”

The Times says “decline” now. It will keep writing about decline like it’s revelation, and it will never mention what it didn’t say when it would have mattered.

The oil is profitable. The pirates are not playing games.

And the 38 million are still dead.