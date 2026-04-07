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There are moments in history where the mask doesn’t just slip, it flies off, bounces off the floor, and lands in a puddle. This is one of those moments.

On Easter Sunday, the President of the United States posted on social media: “Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell.”

The follow-up post was worse: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”

He’s talking about Iran. He’s talking about human beings. He posted this on Easter.

How We Got Here (The Version They Won’t Tell You on CNN)

The NYT, of all places, ran the receipts. On February 11th, in a closed Situation Room meeting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu showed up with a four-part pitch for regime change. He brought Mossad chief David Barnea. He brought military officials. He brought a video montage, an actual montage, of potential replacement leaders for Iran, including Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of a Shah who was himself a U.S.-installed dictator.

Netanyahu’s pitch: Iran’s ballistic missile program could be destroyed in weeks. The regime would be too weak to close Hormuz. Mossad could foment street protests into an uprising. Kurdish fighters from Iraq could open a ground front in the northwest.

Trump’s response, verbatim: “Sounds good to me.”

By February 26th, the final Situation Room meeting. Opposition was present but fractured, which is a polished way of saying everyone knew it was a bad idea and did it anyway. JD Vance warned the war could spiral and drain U.S. resources, then said: “You know I think this is a bad idea… but I’ll support you.” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, because of course, was the biggest proponent of immediate action. Key officials responsible for managing the fallout, Treasury Secretary, DNI Tulsi Gabbard, were notably absent from the room.

Trump went around the table, collected opinions like a man polling his friends about what restaurant to go to, and said: “I think we need to do it.”

The strikes began two days later.

This is not a president who was deceived into a war. This is a president who was told a plan was bullshit by his own intelligence director, said sounds good to me, and started bombing.

The Bit About the Map

Now he’s threatening to destroy bridges, power plants, and nuclear facilities.

Every single one of those targets is a war crime under international law.

But let’s set aside the legal framework, not because it doesn’t matter, but because the practical consequences are more immediately clarifying.

Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant sits in southern Iran. The prevailing winds in that region do not respect geopolitical allegiances. A radioactive plume from a strike on Bushehr, as a former nuclear inspector has now publicly warned, would carry across the Persian Gulf. Former U.S. diplomats have confirmed the same: the fallout would contaminate the water supply for every U.S. ally in the Gulf region.

The United Arab Emirates. Oman. Saudi Arabia. Qatar. Bahrain.

The same Gulf states that have been pumping billions into U.S. tech, U.S. markets, U.S. AI infrastructure, U.S. political influence, gone from the equation overnight. Radioactively contaminated. The long-term health consequences would mirror Chernobyl, except Chernobyl didn’t have 20% of the world’s oil shipping passing directly through the contamination zone.

China has already warned the United States about the use of nuclear weapons. This is not a footnote. That’s a major nuclear power drawing a line in front of a man who posts things like “a whole civilization will die tonight” on Christian holidays.

The Human Chains

While Washington’s political class was busy not stopping this, Iranian civilians were doing something both heartbreaking and extraordinary.

Videos circulating via FARS News show civilians forming human chains around major power plants across Iran. In Ahvaz, a major city in southwestern Iran near the Iraqi border, residents gathered around the Ramin Power Plant. In Mashhad, in the northeast near Afghanistan, crowds assembled outside a local power facility. Participants described it as a show of support for critical infrastructure and defiance of threats.

Civilians. Human chains. Around power plants.

Because the President of the United States told them he would obliterate their infrastructure if they didn’t comply with his shipping demands.

Let that image sit.

The 25th Amendment Theater

At least 57 members of Congress have now called for invoking the 25th Amendment.

Representative Rashida Tlaib, after Trump bombed a school and killed young girls: “The war criminal in the White House is threatening genocide. It’s time to invoke the 25th Amendment.”

Representative Mark Pocan: “25th Amendment RIGHT NOW! Trump is too unhinged, dangerous, and deranged to have the nuclear codes!”

Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is not exactly a dove, said: “Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization. This is evil and madness.”

Even Alex Jones asked, about his own longtime ally: “How do we 25th Amendment his ass?”

When Alex Jones and Rashida Tlaib are reading from the same script, something has cracked in the usual ideological geometry.

And yet: the Republican caucus remains, as the kids say, a spine-free zone. Longtime hawks on Iran, most of them, and none willing to confront a president who told a sovereign nation its civilization would die overnight unless it changed its maritime policy.

Republicans spent four years screaming about Joe Biden’s cognitive decline, his autopen, his limited public appearances. The same people are now silent while a 79-year-old posts genocidal threats on a holiday and starts wars on the recommendation of a foreign government’s intelligence chief.

Father Time is undefeated. But apparently so is motivated reasoning.

The Pattern You Already Know

This is not unprecedented. This is the pattern.

The United States has been destabilizing Iran since 1953, when the CIA and British intelligence overthrew the democratically elected Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh because he nationalized Iranian oil. They installed the Shah. The Shah’s secret police tortured political dissidents. The blowback from that coup is still reverberating, including the Islamic Republic that exists today.

The U.S. backed Saddam Hussein during the Iran-Iraq war, providing intelligence, weapons, and diplomatic cover even as he used chemical weapons. Then invaded Iraq. Then destabilized the entire region. Then was surprised by the instability.

Every “maximum pressure” campaign, every sanctions regime, every assassination of Iranian military officials, all of it conducted under the logic that breaking a country enough will make it comply. Iran has not complied. It never does. No country does.

What Netanyahu pitched on February 11th was not a new plan. It was the same plan that has failed every time it’s been tried, with a video montage this time and a different exiled heir. The CIA called it farcical. The president said sounds good.

The ground invasion operation has reportedly already failed. Iran rejected ceasefire negotiations, which is, from their perspective, a rational response to a negotiating partner that has been bombing them. And so now comes the fit: the threatened escalation, the obliterate-their-power-plants posting, the “whole civilization will die tonight.”

This is what imperial decline looks like from the inside. Not a clean fall. A tantrum.

What This Actually Is

The Strait of Hormuz carries roughly 20% of global oil shipments. That’s the stated rationale. Twenty percent of global oil, and the willingness to render the entire Gulf region radioactive to control it.

The people who funded the surveillance state, the digital currency infrastructure, the AI industry, and significant portions of the American political class are the same people who would be standing in the fallout zone.

The irony is almost architectural.

What’s being proposed here, and what has already begun, is a war of collective punishment against a civilian population for the geopolitical decisions of their government. A government that the United States helped create by overthrowing the one that preceded it. The infrastructure being targeted, bridges, power plants, nuclear facilities, is civilian infrastructure. The people who form human chains around power plants because they’ve heard the President of the United States threaten to “obliterate” them are not combatants.

They are people.

And that distinction has stopped mattering in American foreign policy in a way that is not new, but is getting louder.

Sources referenced: NYT reporting on the February Situation Room meetings; FARS News footage of human chains; statements from Representatives Tlaib, Omar, Pocan, Greene, and Ansari; public statements from Ratcliffe, Rubio, and Caine as reported; former nuclear inspector public warnings re: Bushehr; former U.S. diplomat statements re: Gulf water contamination; Trump social media posts (April 2026).

About Aalia:

I’m a writer, organizer, and the founder of independent media, the Liberation Project.

My work sits at the intersection of social justice, policy, politics, and tech.

I started out in campus climate organizing, taking complicated science and turning it into language people could actually act on, pushing for real systems change rooted in degrowth.

Now I also focus on state violence, genocide, ecocide, war, policing, ICE, everything that shapes how people live and survive.

And honestly, this work keeps going because readers support it.

If it speaks to you, subscribe and help keep it alive.