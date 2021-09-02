Liberation Project

A Recipe for Zero Waste
0:00
-31:33

Aalia Mauro's avatar
Aalia Mauro
Sep 02, 2021

Join Aalia and zero waste chef Anne-Marie Bonneau as they discuss the importance of eating healthier, nutritious foods while reducing the amount of food and materials that we waste. As a cookbook author, blogger, fermenter and sourdough baker, Bonneau has lived plastic-free since 2011. She shows others how reducing their trash not only benefits the planet but also satisfies their taste buds, improves their well-being and boosts their bank accounts. Her book, The Zero-Waste Chef: Plant-Forward Recipes for a Sustainable Kitchen and Planet is now out.

