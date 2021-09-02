A Recipe for Zero Waste

Join Aalia and zero waste chef Anne-Marie Bonneau as they discuss the importance of eating healthier, nutritious foods while reducing the amount of food and materials that we waste. As a cookbook author, blogger, fermenter and sourdough baker, Bonneau has lived plastic-free since 2011. She shows others how reducing their trash not only benefits the planet but also satisfies their taste buds, improves their well-being and boosts their bank accounts. Her book, The Zero-Waste Chef: Plant-Forward Recipes for a Sustainable Kitchen and Planet is now out.
Sustainably Speaking Podcast
Welcome to Sustainably Speaking, hosted by Aalia Mauro, a serial entrepreneur and sustainability expert. Join us as we explore the untold dimensions where sustainability meets business. In candid conversations with business leaders, sustainability experts, and thought leaders, Aalia delves into the intersection of environmental consciousness and business strategy to provide invaluable insights into building environmentally-friendly brands and exceptional products. Thank you for tuning in.
