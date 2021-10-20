Join Aalia and Kiss the Ground Co-Founder Finian Makepeace as they discuss the concept and importance of regenerative agriculture. Finian is the Co-Founder, Policy Director & Lead Educator of Kiss the Ground, a nonprofit that sheds light on regenerative agriculture, a “new, old approach” to farming, that has the potential to balance our climate, replenish our vast water supplies, and feed the world. In addition to their media, farmland, and stewardship programs, KTG’s efforts have also resulted in a book and a full length documentary with the tagline “The Solution is Right Under Our Feet.” Finian is a renowned presenter, media creator, and thought leader in the field of regenerative agriculture and soil health. His dedication to KTG’s mission of “awakening people to the possibilities of regeneration” has motivated him to develop training programs, workshops, and talks designed to empower people around the world to become confident advocates for this growing movement.
Sustainably Speaking Podcast
Welcome to Sustainably Speaking, hosted by Aalia Mauro, a serial entrepreneur and sustainability expert. Join us as we explore the untold dimensions where sustainability meets business. In candid conversations with business leaders, sustainability experts, and thought leaders, Aalia delves into the intersection of environmental consciousness and business strategy to provide invaluable insights into building environmentally-friendly brands and exceptional products. Thank you for tuning in.
