Liberation Project

Liberation Project

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Yvette Worrall's avatar
Yvette Worrall
19h

Sitting here looking out to sea from a small South African bay, I imagine the activity, or lack of it, in all those places. And am gladdened and excited.

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GhettoFairy's avatar
GhettoFairy
21h

Wow!!!

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