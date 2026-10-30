Tomorrow, Friday, October 30th, dockworkers at more than 100 ports across five continents are putting down their tools. They are not asking for a raise. They are refusing to load, unload, or move a single piece of military cargo that keeps Israel’s genocide running.

The count has grown from around 100 ports in 17 countries days ago to 111 ports in 22 countries now, with more than 25 unions signed on, from Marseille to Mumbai, Hamburg to Montevideo, Melbourne to Oakland. This is very likely the largest coordinated labor action in human history, and it is happening because workers around the world looked at what their governments are shipping and decided they will not be the hands that move it.

This has worked before

In 1935 and 1936, dockworkers in Durban, Cape Town, and Lüderitz Bay, alongside San Francisco’s ILWU Local 10, refused to load Italian ships during Mussolini’s invasion of Ethiopia. In the late 1930s, Local 10 partnered with San Francisco’s Chinese community to refuse cargo bound for imperial Japan’s invasion of China. Through the apartheid years, dockworkers in San Francisco, Brooklyn, Sydney, Port of Spain, Gothenburg, and Copenhagen all refused to touch South African cargo.

The clearest precedent is Chile. In 1978, ILWU Locals 10 and 34 discovered the US military was secretly shipping weapons to Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship, five years after a US-backed coup killed Chile’s elected president, Salvador Allende. Dockworker Herb Mills and his colleagues built a coalition with Chilean exiles, Bay Area Latino organizers, and the Catholic Church, pressured sympathetic members of Congress, and forced the Carter administration to actually cut off the weapons. ILWU founding president Harry Bridges, asked whether workers belonged in foreign policy, didn’t equivocate: “Interfere with the foreign policy of the country? Sure as hell! That’s our job, that’s our privilege, that’s our right, that’s our duty.” That is not a slogan invented this week. That is eighty years of a union knowing exactly what its own hands are worth.

The chain of events that led to Friday

Since 2019, dockworkers in Genoa, Italy’s busiest port, have refused to load weapons bound for Saudi Arabia’s war on Yemen. That stand turned Genoa into the organizing spine of what’s happening now. In 2023, the Palestinian General Federation of Trade Unions formally called on unions worldwide to “Stop Arming Israel.” In 2025, their statement, “Cry Before Death,” asked international labor to organize “days of rage and global solidarity in factories and workshops, in ports and airports, in the streets and public squares, in support of Palestine and its brave people.”

In May 2026, dockworkers’ unions from more than 35 ports across Europe and the Mediterranean met in Istanbul and signed a declaration with seven demands: end the genocide and the occupation, end the broader Middle East war with zero Western military participation in it, ban ports from moving weapons and troops, end the militarization of ports entirely, end the war economy, strengthen worker safety, and win real contracts. The signatories, including Turkey’s Liman-Is, Italy’s USB, France’s CGT Ports and Docks, Greece’s ENEDEP, and the Basque Country’s LAB, called for a second global day of action. Friday is that day.

It nearly happened early. On October 22, Livorno dockworkers identified a container ship, the Sunaid X, loading chemicals, paints, and lithium batteries for drones, bound for the joint Italian Air Base and US Naval Air Station at Sigonella, which organizers call the “Hub of the Med.”

Three Global Sumud Flotilla sailboats blocked the harbor entrance, holding the ship at anchor for six hours while dockworkers picketed the gate and refused to work it. Italian financial police seized the three boats and reported ten activists to prosecutors for it. Four days later, flotilla boats blocked the same ship again off Sicily, near Augusta. Police reported ten more.

What Friday looks like, country by country

France’s main dockers’ union says the country’s ports will be 95 percent shut. Italy, India, Greece, and Turkey are running full 24-hour strikes. Morocco and Cyprus will see shorter stoppages, with rallies in port cities regardless. In Greece, metalworkers, ship-repair workers, and young people are walking out alongside the dockers directly. In Italy, the union USB called a full national general strike across every sector, and when the government ordered transport workers back on the job, USB said it would defy the order and eat the fines. In the US, ILWU Local 10, the same local that blocked weapons to Pinochet in 1978, is striking in Oakland and San Francisco. The World Federation of Trade Unions, representing an estimated 105 million workers through its affiliated unions, is formally cosponsoring the action.

Charmaine Chua, a scholar of supply chain disruption and an organizer with Workers in Palestine, has mapped the physical chokepoints this targets directly: crude oil moving through Turkey’s port of Ceyhan, coal exports out of South Africa, components shipped to Elbit Systems, Israel’s largest weapons manufacturer, through the Italian ports of Genoa, Ravenna, and Livorno, and Oakland’s role in supplying US military operations more broadly. Organizers estimate Friday could stall roughly 40,000 shipping containers across the participating ports. Katy Fox-Hodess, who studies labor internationalism, is careful to note no single port is a magic bullet that ends this on its own. That’s true, and it doesn’t make the disruption nothing. A weapons shipment delayed at Ceyhan, another refused at Livorno, another sitting at anchor outside Sigonella for six hours while financial police scramble after sailors in dinghies, that is friction introduced by hand, at every point in the chain that assumed workers would stay quiet.

Seventeen Palestinian trade union bodies have formally endorsed Friday’s action. Seventeen organizations representing actual workers, asking international labor to do exactly what Chile’s dockworkers did in 1978 and what Genoa’s dockworkers have done since 2019: look at what’s inside the container, and refuse to be the last quiet link that makes a genocide logistically possible. The unions’ own words for the day need no translation: “Ports for peace and the peoples, not launching pads for war.” Dockworkers do not get the same headlines a flotilla of sailboats gets. What they get instead is 40,000 containers that do not move on schedule, in 111 ports, on five continents, on the same day, while a UN commission’s genocide finding sits unresolved and Hebron enters its sixth day under lockdown. That’s not a protest. That’s a supply chain finding out, all at once, how much it depended on nobody saying no.

If you’ve been connecting the dots alone and wondering why nobody else is talking about it, you’re not alone. There’s a whole room of us.

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