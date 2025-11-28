Liberation Project

Liberation Project

Home
Notes
Chat
Archive
Leaderboard
About

October 2025

Netanyahu Orders “Immediate and Powerful” Gaza Assault, Over 100 Dead
Overnight airstrikes by Israeli occupation forces across the Palestinian territories killed 104 people, including 46 children, according to local health…
  
Aalia Mauro
Footage Shows Israeli Settler Clubbing Elderly Palestinian Woman Harvesting Olives
An Israeli settler beat a Palestinian woman during olive harvest while accompanied by IDF soldiers in the West Bank village of Turmus Aya.
  
Aalia Mauro
Israel Launches Wave of Heavy Airstrikes Across Gaza, Killing at Least 45
The IOF stepped up its attacks on Gaza after alleging its troops were attacked by Palestinian militants in Rafah, southern Gaza, calling it a…
  
Aalia Mauro
They’re Calling It a “Hate America” Rally. Tomorrow, Millions Will Prove Them Wrong.
Tomorrow, Saturday, October 18th, millions of Americans will take to the streets in over 2,500 cities and towns for the second wave of No Kings…
  
Aalia Mauro
Who Killed Saleh Al-Jafarawi?
Days after celebrating the Gaza ceasefire, beloved journalist Saleh Al-Jafarawi was kidnapped, tortured, and executed.
  
Aalia Mauro
Global Sumud Flotilla Full Update: Where Things Stand and the Road Ahead
On 1–2 October 2025 the Global Sumud Flotilla, scores of boats and hundreds of volunteers from 40+ countries attempting to deliver baby formula, food…
  
Aalia Mauro

September 2025

August 2025

© 2025 Aalia Mauro
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture