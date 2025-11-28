Liberation Project
Footage: Israeli soldiers executing two Palestinians
Today (Thursday), during an Israeli military raid on the city of Jenin in the northern West Bank, soldiers were filmed shooting two Palestinians at…
Nov 28
•
Aalia Mauro
12
1
6
0:55
The Big Beautiful Boycott: How We’re Taking Our Power Back This Holiday Season
Listen, I need to talk to you about something that’s been keeping me up at night.
Nov 26
•
Aalia Mauro
113
25
45
The UN Just Legalized American-Israeli Occupation of Gaza: Here’s What Actually Happened
The UN Security Council voted 13-0 yesterday to authorize Donald Trump and Tony Blair to govern Gaza.
Nov 18
•
Aalia Mauro
31
14
October 2025
Netanyahu Orders “Immediate and Powerful” Gaza Assault, Over 100 Dead
Overnight airstrikes by Israeli occupation forces across the Palestinian territories killed 104 people, including 46 children, according to local health…
Oct 29
•
Aalia Mauro
37
2
19
Footage Shows Israeli Settler Clubbing Elderly Palestinian Woman Harvesting Olives
An Israeli settler beat a Palestinian woman during olive harvest while accompanied by IDF soldiers in the West Bank village of Turmus Aya.
Oct 20
•
Aalia Mauro
83
22
51
Israel Launches Wave of Heavy Airstrikes Across Gaza, Killing at Least 45
The IOF stepped up its attacks on Gaza after alleging its troops were attacked by Palestinian militants in Rafah, southern Gaza, calling it a…
Oct 20
•
Aalia Mauro
42
5
27
They’re Calling It a “Hate America” Rally. Tomorrow, Millions Will Prove Them Wrong.
Tomorrow, Saturday, October 18th, millions of Americans will take to the streets in over 2,500 cities and towns for the second wave of No Kings…
Oct 17
•
Aalia Mauro
45
9
16
Who Killed Saleh Al-Jafarawi?
Days after celebrating the Gaza ceasefire, beloved journalist Saleh Al-Jafarawi was kidnapped, tortured, and executed.
Oct 16
•
Aalia Mauro
49
26
Global Sumud Flotilla Full Update: Where Things Stand and the Road Ahead
On 1–2 October 2025 the Global Sumud Flotilla, scores of boats and hundreds of volunteers from 40+ countries attempting to deliver baby formula, food…
Oct 7
•
Aalia Mauro
42
15
September 2025
Urgent action needed today!
Dear readers,
Sep 30
•
Aalia Mauro
39
2
17
From New York to Geneva: UN Relocation After US Ban May Reshape Palestine’s Fate
We find ourselves at a critical inflection point.
Sep 8
•
Aalia Mauro
73
3
22
August 2025
The Cruelty Is the Policy: How the U.S. Decided Gaza’s Wounded Children Don’t Deserve Treatment
There are decisions so cruel that they feel almost medieval, and yet they come dressed in the polite language of “policy.” The United States has just…
Aug 20
•
Aalia Mauro
72
15
28
